Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India storms tnto Quarterfinals with 5–0 win over Switzerland- Highlights

India returns to the turf in Madurai with momentum, confidence, and a roaring home crowd behind them as they prepare to face Switzerland in their final Pool B encounter at the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025.

The hosts have been nothing short of ruthless so far. They opened their campaign with a commanding 7–0 victory over Chile and followed it up by dismantling Oman 17–0; a statement win that sent a clear message to the rest of the tournament. Across two matches, India have displayed the kind of balance every coach dreams of: an explosive forward line, a midfield dictating tempo, and a defence that hasn’t allowed a single goal.

Switzerland, too, entered the contest unbeaten, but their journey has not included facing a side with India’s speed, structure, and depth.

Stay tuned for live updates, key moments, and full match coverage as India look to extend their unbeaten run and strengthen their title ambitions.

Highlights: