Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India storms tnto Quarterfinals with 5–0 win over Switzerland- Highlights
Get all the highlights as unbeaten India look to extend their dominant run in the tournament.
India returns to the turf in Madurai with momentum, confidence, and a roaring home crowd behind them as they prepare to face Switzerland in their final Pool B encounter at the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025.
The hosts have been nothing short of ruthless so far. They opened their campaign with a commanding 7–0 victory over Chile and followed it up by dismantling Oman 17–0; a statement win that sent a clear message to the rest of the tournament. Across two matches, India have displayed the kind of balance every coach dreams of: an explosive forward line, a midfield dictating tempo, and a defence that hasn’t allowed a single goal.
Switzerland, too, entered the contest unbeaten, but their journey has not included facing a side with India’s speed, structure, and depth.
Stay tuned for live updates, key moments, and full match coverage as India look to extend their unbeaten run and strengthen their title ambitions.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 2 Dec 2025 4:43 PM GMT
India qualify for the quarterfinals!
A commanding 5–0 victory over Switzerland seals a perfect Pool B campaign. With clinical finishing and rock-solid defence, the hosts march confidently into the knockout stages in Madurai.
- 2 Dec 2025 4:42 PM GMT
Full-time: India wrap up a dominant 5–0 win over Switzerland!
A brace from Manmeet Singh, a double from Sharda Tiwari, and Arshdeep Singh’s field goal seal a perfect Pool B sweep for the hosts. Switzerland showed fight, but India’s quality and control proved too strong in Madurai.
- 2 Dec 2025 4:29 PM GMT
Q4, 54’ GOAL!
Sharda Tiwari strikes again from a penalty corner, extending India’s lead. Another clean, precise finish from the drag-flick specialist.
- 2 Dec 2025 4:25 PM GMT
Q4, 51’ Switzerland earn back-to-back penalty corners!
Switzerland earn back-to-back penalty corners, but India’s defence stands strong. The visitors still can’t find a way past the blue wall.
- 2 Dec 2025 4:14 PM GMT
Q3, 45’ Penalty stroke for Switzerland!
But India’s goalkeeper Prince rises to the moment with a brilliant save. Switzerland denied again.
- 2 Dec 2025 4:12 PM GMT
Q3, 44’ Penalty corner for India!
They build a lovely attacking move off the rebound, but the Swiss goalkeeper comes up big again to deny them.
- 2 Dec 2025 4:06 PM GMT
Despite the rain earlier, there’s a strong turnout in Madurai!
- 2 Dec 2025 4:04 PM GMT
Q3, 40’ Big chance for Switzerland!
A rare opening, but the Indian goalkeeper stays alert and keeps them at bay with a strong stop.