Men's FIH Pro League 2025-26: A new start and high hopes for Indian Hockey - Preview

The Indian men's hockey team is all set to kick off a new cycle of the FIH Pro League, with the opening two legs in February: Rourkela (11-15 Feb), followed by Hobart (21-25 Feb).

The Indian team will play four matches each in these two legs, which are a tri-series for India, having Belgium and Argentina in Odisha and then Australia and Spain in Hobart.

This year Indian team already have a very packed calendar, having multiple important mega tournaments like the FIH World Cup and the Asian Games.

These 8 matches will act as a key dress rehearsal for the coach Craig Fulton and his team ahead of these events, providing an ideal opportunity to test combinations and finalise the best XI.

India will begin their campaign against Belgium on 11th February at the Birsa Munda Stadium, followed by a clash against Argentina on 12th February.

Speaking ahead of their opening match, Indian team Captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “I am very happy to see youngsters like Amandeep Lakra, Manmeet Singh and Rosan Kujur earning their opportunities in the squad. They have performed exceptionally well in the recent Hero Hockey India League and have shown great potential."

"This is the right time for them to step up at the international level, and I am confident they will make the most of this opportunity. The entire team is fit, motivated, and excited, and we are looking forward to seeing these young players express themselves and contribute strongly to the team’s performance.” He added.

Indian Squad of FIH Hockey FIH Pro League

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Pawan

Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rosan Kujur

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage

India's Schedule at FIH Hockey Pro League

First Leg: Rourkela, India

February 11 - India Vs Belgium - 7:30 PM IST

February 12 - India Vs Argentina - 7:30 PM IST

February 14 - India Vs Belgium - 7:30 PM IST

February 15 - India Vs Argentina - 7:30 PM IST

Second Leg: Hobart, Australia

February 21 - India Vs Spain - 12:00 PM IST

February 22 - India Vs Australia - 12:00 PM IST

February 24 - India Vs Spain - 2:00 PM IST

February 25 - India Vs Australia - 2:00 PM IST

Where to Watch FIH Hockey Pro League

All the matches of the FIH Pro League 2025/26 season will be live-streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website. For Indian matches, there will also be a TV broadcast on Star Sports Khel channel.