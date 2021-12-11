Hockey
2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy: All you need to know - When to watch, Indian team, Live Streaming
The Indian men's field hockey team returns to action after the Olympics bronze at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy. India and Pakistan are the joint defending champions.
The Indian men's hockey team will return to action after the team's historic Olympics bronze medal-winning campaign earlier this year at the 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, which is set to begin from 14 December (Tuesday).
The Manpreet Singh-led side will be without eight players from the Tokyo Games squad, including the likes of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who has been rested. In their absence, this tournament offers a chance for some fringe and upcoming players to stake their claims.
Tournament format
Held by the Asian Hockey Federation (since 2011), the Champions Trophy features Asia's top six field hockey teams competing in a round robin format. Pakistan and India are the most successful teams in the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy - having won the title thrice each.
India and Pakistan are the joint defending champions of the Men's Trophy as they were declared joint winners of 2018 Men's Asian Champions Trophy after the final was called off due to incessant rains.
India's past record
Winners 2011,2016,2018; Runners-Up 2012, 5th place in 2013
2011 - Winners India, Runners-up Pakistan, Bronze Malaysia
2012 - Winners Pakistan, Runners-up India, Bronze Malaysia
2013 - Winners Pakistan, Runners-up Japan, Bronze Malaysia
2016 - Winners India, Runners-Up Pakistan, Bronze Malaysia
2018 - Joint Winners India & Pakistan, Bronze Malaysia
India squad
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor
Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra
India schedule
India will be action on Tuesday (December 14) against South Korea. After Korea, India will play Bangladesh on December 15, followed by matches against arch-rival Pakistan on December 17, Malaysia on December 18 and Japan on December 19.
The top four teams from the pool stages will progress to the semi-finals on December 21, followed by the title clash on December 22.
14 December 15:00 - India vs South Korea
15 December 15:00 - India vs Bangladesh
17 December 15:00 - India vs Pakistan
18 December 15:00 - India vs Malaysia ( Cancelled as Malaysia have withdrawn)
19 December 15:00 - India vs Japan
21 December 17:30 - Semifinal 1
21 December 20:00 - Semifinal 2
22 December 17:30 - Bronze Play-off
22 December 20:00 - Final
Live Streaming
The 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy will be telecast on Star Sports and live streamed on Hotstar.