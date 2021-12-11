2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy: All you need to know - When to watch, Indian team, Live Streaming

The Indian men's hockey team will return to action after the team's historic Olympics bronze medal-winning campaign earlier this year at the 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, which is set to begin from 14 December (Tuesday).

The Manpreet Singh-led side will be without eight players from the Tokyo Games squad, including the likes of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who has been rested. In their absence, this tournament offers a chance for some fringe and upcoming players to stake their claims.

Tournament format

Held by the Asian Hockey Federation (since 2011), the Champions Trophy features Asia's top six field hockey teams competing in a round robin format. Pakistan and India are the most successful teams in the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy - having won the title thrice each.

India and Pakistan are the joint defending champions of the Men's Trophy as they were declared joint winners of 2018 Men's Asian Champions Trophy after the final was called off due to incessant rains.

India's past record

Winners 2011,2016,2018; Runners-Up 2012, 5th place in 2013

2011 - Winners India, Runners-up Pakistan, Bronze Malaysia

2012 - Winners Pakistan, Runners-up India, Bronze Malaysia

2013 - Winners Pakistan, Runners-up Japan, Bronze Malaysia

2016 - Winners India, Runners-Up Pakistan, Bronze Malaysia

2018 - Joint Winners India & Pakistan, Bronze Malaysia

India squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra

India schedule



India will be action on Tuesday (December 14) against South Korea. After Korea, India will play Bangladesh on December 15, followed by matches against arch-rival Pakistan on December 17, Malaysia on December 18 and Japan on December 19.

The top four teams from the pool stages will progress to the semi-finals on December 21, followed by the title clash on December 22.

14 December 15:00 - India vs South Korea

15 December 15:00 - India vs Bangladesh

17 December 15:00 - India vs Pakistan

18 December 15:00 - India vs Malaysia ( Cancelled as Malaysia have withdrawn)

19 December 15:00 - India vs Japan

21 December 17:30 - Semifinal 1

21 December 20:00 - Semifinal 2

22 December 17:30 - Bronze Play-off

22 December 20:00 - Final

Live Streaming

The 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy will be telecast on Star Sports and live streamed on Hotstar.