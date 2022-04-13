Men's Hockey Pro League - India v/s Germany - Preview, Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Sitting firmly on the top of the FIH Hockey Pro League table, the Indian men's team is all set to take on Germany at their home turf in Kalinga Stadium. The two-legged contest which was postponed earlier due to a spike on covid-19 cases in the German team will now be held on 14th and 15th April 2022.

Here's all you need to know about India's clash against Germany in the Pro League:

Teams

India: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan B Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh

Germany: Jean Danneberg, Alexander Stadler, Anton Boeckel, Paul Glander, Julius Hayner, Phillip Holzmuller, Michael Hummel, Dieter-Enrique Linnekogel, Hannes Wulf Muller, Moritz Rothlander, Niclas Schippan, Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Max Silangolu, Paul Smith, Florian Sperling, Michel Struthoff, Hugo van Montgelas, Maximilian Werner, Luca Wolff, Martin Zwicker

Schedule

Match 1 - 14th April 2022, Friday - 7:30 pm IST

Match 2 - 15th April 2022, Saturday - 5:00 pm IST

Where to Watch?

The Hockey Pro League match between India and Germany will be broadcasted by the Star Sports Network.

LIVE Streaming

Since Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights, you can also LIVE stream both the matches on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.