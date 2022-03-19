Hockey
Men's Hockey Pro League LIVE: India v/s Argentina - Updates, Results, Scores, Goals, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's first clash against Argentina in FIH Men's Hockey Pro League.
The Indian men's hockey team resumes their FIH Hockey Pro League campaign facing off against Argentina in their home turf at Bhubaneswar. They would be eager to get back to winning ways after falling to their second defeat in Pro League against Spain in the second leg.
With Amit Rohidas being made the captain of the team and Manpreet Singh being demoted to vice-captaincy, will India manage to produce a favourable result and return back to winning ways?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 19 March 2022 2:47 PM GMT
27'- Chance goes begging for India
A poor pass from Argentina and it lands straight into Surjeet's stick. He manages to dribble around a couple of defenders and passes it to Mandeep Singh in the circle. The latter, however, is unable to read it as India botches up a golden chance.
- 19 March 2022 2:42 PM GMT
23' - SAVE, PR SREEJESH!
PR Sreejesh comes in for Krishan Phatak at the goal and he is in the game right away. A massive defensive lapse from India but Sreejesh comes way down the post, cuts down the angle beautifully and denies Argentina.
That was close!
- 19 March 2022 2:40 PM GMT
21' - Beautiful from Argentina
Once again a brilliant rush from Argentina and India have been denied once again. Jugraj this time fails to connect his flick under pressure.
- 19 March 2022 2:39 PM GMT
21' - PC, INDIA!
India keep on attacking and they have been rewarded yet another PC. Can they convert it this time? Amit Rohidas with some valuable advice to Harmanpreet and Jugraj.
- 19 March 2022 2:37 PM GMT
19' - SAVED, yet again!
Harmanpreet Singh misses his mark for the third time in a row and Argentina have managed to emerge unscathed from that plethora of Penalty Corners.
- 19 March 2022 2:36 PM GMT
19' - Two PC attempts fail
Two successive Penalty Corner fails for India, thanks to brilliant rushes from Argentina, before a third is given. Argentina reviews it but the on-field decision stays.
No more reviews for Argentina in this match.
- 19 March 2022 2:33 PM GMT
18'- PC, INDIA!
First PC of the match for India and it has come due to a dangerous play.
- 19 March 2022 2:32 PM GMT
17' - India getting in rhythm
Nice little play from Hardik and Samsher to send the ball to Abhishek in the circle. But, the striker is surrounded. He did try to win a PC but to no avail.
- 19 March 2022 2:28 PM GMT
End of first quarter
There's the hooter and that's the end of first quarter. 15 minutes of play done and dusted and neither teams have found the net. Argentina have clearly been the more dominant side but India has shown some signs of aggression in towards the end.
The men in blue did miss a good chance when Mandeep was left stranded in the circle with 30 seconds left in the first quarter. Exciting 15 minutes ahead of us.
- 19 March 2022 2:25 PM GMT
12' - India on the charge
India is slowly but steadily trying to build attacks. They are relying mainly on counters for now but have had no success in breaking through. Multiple circle penetrations in the past couple of minutes, but the Argentinian defence has been clean.