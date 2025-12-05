Men's Junior Hockey World Cup Highlights: India reach semi-finals

FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team beat Belgium 4-3 on penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup on Friday.

Rohit and Shardanand Tiwari scored for India as the regulation time ended 2-2 after Belgium drew level with exactly a minute left on the clock.

Tiwari excelled in the shoot-out as well scoring as many as three penalty strokes. Princedeep also delivered the goods under pressure, making two crucial saves.

Ankit Pal scored the eventual winner, sending India to the semi-finals for a fourth consecutive edition.

Highlights: