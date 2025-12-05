Hockey
Men's Junior Hockey World Cup Highlights: India reach semi-finals
Check out the highlights from the 2025 FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup quarter-final between India and Belgium.
FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team beat Belgium 4-3 on penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup on Friday.
Rohit and Shardanand Tiwari scored for India as the regulation time ended 2-2 after Belgium drew level with exactly a minute left on the clock.
Tiwari excelled in the shoot-out as well scoring as many as three penalty strokes. Princedeep also delivered the goods under pressure, making two crucial saves.
Ankit Pal scored the eventual winner, sending India to the semi-finals for a fourth consecutive edition.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 5 Dec 2025 4:54 PM GMT
Thank you for joining!
That's all we have from India's quarter-final clash against Belgium at the 2025 FIH Men's Junior World Cup.
The hosts were pushed to their limit but managed to hold their nerves better in the end. They have Princedeep Singh to thank for it. He made two crucial saves in the shoot-out over and above his heroics in the regulation time.
India will now face Germany in the semis.
Thank you for joining into our coverage. See you next time!
- 5 Dec 2025 4:39 PM GMT
INDIA WINNN!
Ankit Pal with the winning shot into the goal. India have won 4-3 and they are off in a celebratory run.
But hang on, Belgium have asked for a review. They feel it was a backstick. India aren't even bothered. They are celebrating.
The replays show there's nothing wrong there.
The fireworks go off now. The hosts will face Germany in the semi-finals!
- 5 Dec 2025 4:37 PM GMT
DOUBLE SAVE FROM PRINCEDEEP!
Princedeep is delivering under pressure for India. He makes the save first and then blocks the rebound as well.
If India score next, they win.
- 5 Dec 2025 4:36 PM GMT
PRINCEDEEP SAVES!
Princedeep with a timely, clean tackle. Belgium have been denied. India have the upper hand.
But the excitement is short lived. Manmeet Singh slips during his attempt and it is an easy save for Belgium.
3-3
- 5 Dec 2025 4:35 PM GMT
Another penalty stroke for India
Belgium scores and then Arshdeep Singh is tackled by the Belgian goalkeeper. The umpire on field thinks it is a clean tackle.
India ask for a review and earn a PS.
Shardanand Tiwari once again for the stroke from India and he scores for a third time!
IND 3-3 BEL
- 5 Dec 2025 4:33 PM GMT
Another PS for India
Hawaux steps up to take the shot for Belgium and he spins around to put the ball past Princedeep.
Anmol Ekka comes in for India and the goalkeeper errs again. A PS for India and Tiwari equalises!
2-2
- 5 Dec 2025 4:31 PM GMT
Massive drama in the first attempts
An overeager Princedeep Singh fouls Balthazar and the penalty shoot-out turns into a penalty stroke for Belgium.
Hugo steps up for the stroke and he scores to put Belgium ahead.
Gurjot steps up to takes India's first attempt and the Belgian goalkeeper errs as well, handing India a stroke.
Shardanand Tiwari, who scored the second goal for India, steps up for the stroke and his shot is blocked.
India ask for a review. They feel the goalkeeper moved early. The TV umpire agrees. India are re-awarded the penalty stroke.
Tiwari doesn't make any mistake the second time around.
IND 1-1 BEL
- 5 Dec 2025 4:21 PM GMT
FULL TIME!
India with a last ditch attempt and they can't even reach the circle. After an intense 60-minute battle, we are head into a penalty shoot-out to decide the semi-finallist between India and Belgium.
IND 2-2 BEL
- 5 Dec 2025 4:20 PM GMT
59' - BELGIUM EQUALISE!
Belgium have equalised with exactly 1 minute left on the clock. There is a question as to if there was touch on the ball inside the shooting circle or it went in directly.
Replays show there was! BELGIUM HAVE EQUALISED.
IND 2-2 BEL