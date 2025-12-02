Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: India book quarter-final spot with win over Switzerland

The Indian men's hockey team eased their way into the quarter-finals of the prestigious 2025 FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup after their unbeaten run in the round robin league stage.

On Tuesday, the team convincingly beat Switzerland 5-0 at the Madurai International Hockey Stadium. The team led by Rohit and coached by PR Sreejesh will take on Belgium on Friday in the quarter-finals.

The visitors were no-match to India Colts' experience and dominant performance. India's goal rush began as early as the 2nd minute with birthday boy Manmeet Singh giving the home side a cushion early in the game. He doubled the lead to 2-0 in the 11th minute with yet another scintillating field goal while Sharda Nand Tiwari made it 3-0 in the 13th minute with his well-executed PC.

🇮🇳India registers a commanding 5–0 victory over Switzerland to finish perfect Pool B campaign 🔥🏑



With clinical finishing and a rock-solid defence, the hosts march confidently into the quarterfinals of the FIH Junior Men's World Cup in Madurai.



It was exactly the kind of start India was looking at and they enthralled the Madurai audience, who had turned up despite the cyclonic weather. Arshdeep Singh, who scored a hattrick of goals in the previous match against Oman, scored India's fourth goal in the 28th minute. Meanwhile, goalie Prince Deep Singh was on top of his game, making some fantastic saves that kept Switzerland from scoring goals. India's performance was clinical and ensured they kept up the momentum into the fourth quarter too. Sharda Nand, who was awarded the player of the match, scored his second goal and India's fifth goal in the 54th minute through a penalty corner. This sealed the game for India, with no room for Switzerland to threaten the team. It was yet another big win for India after they beat Chile 7-0, Oman 17-0 in their previous matches to match the knockout stage.





