Hockey
Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE: India v/s Oman – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Oman at the 2025 Men's Junior Hockey World Cup.
Men's Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team is all set to take on Oman in their second match of the 2025 Men's Junior Hockey World Cup in Chennai on Saturday.
While India head into this match following a thumping 7-0 win against Chile on Friday, Oman will look to halt their losing streak, having lost their first match 0-4 to Switzerland.
A win tonight shall all but ensure the hosts a spot in the next stage of the tournament. Can they achieve it?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 29 Nov 2025 4:05 PM GMT
40' - There's no 11!
A massive chaos on the left baseline as India come in with the ball. The ball somehow finds Arshdeep in front of the goal, who unleashes a tomahawk into the net.
Arshdeep joins Manmeet in the list of hat-tricks tonight!
IND 11-0 OMN
- 29 Nov 2025 4:04 PM GMT
39' - Goal No 10, INDIA!
Something to celebrate. It's come from a penalty corner after all.
Not exactly from the drag flick but the ball is played smartly to Gurjot by Shardanand. The former makes no mistake in deflecting it in.
IND 10-0 OMN
- 29 Nov 2025 3:59 PM GMT
35' - Hat-trick for Manmeet!
A brilliant run from the right by Manmeet as he penetrates with the ball into the circle. A good 1-2 Gurjot Singh, who is on the baseline, before he slots it in does Manmeet.
That's a hat-trick for Manmeet and ninth goal of the night for India. They aren't even celebrating now, neither is the crowd.
IND 9-0 OMN
- 29 Nov 2025 3:57 PM GMT
35' - Sanad Sbeit walks off!
It just keeps getting worse for Oman on this rainy Chennai evening. Sanad Sbeit has somehow coped a blow (not sure how) and needs medical attention. He walks off the field.
IND 8-0 OMN
- 29 Nov 2025 3:55 PM GMT
34' - Goal No 8, INDIA!
Before I type out the previous update, India has scored another. A very harsh tackle on Manmeet Singh as he pressed on an counter by Oman and the defender is rightfully shown a yellow card.
Manmeet tumbles down and the ball is loose. Al Naabi comes down from his post to take control but Ajeet Yadav takes the ball in his possession and slots the ball into an empty goal post.
All too easy for India as yet another player finds his name on the score sheet.
IND 8-0 OMN
- 29 Nov 2025 3:53 PM GMT
33' - Arshdeep scores his second
A beautiful pass from the right flank by Manmeet finds Arshdeep inside the circle. Arshdeep loses his defender with ease after collecting the ball and nets it in.
A brace for Arshdeep as well now as India continue to dominate!
IND 7-0 OMN
- 29 Nov 2025 3:49 PM GMT
32' - Dilraj SCORESSS!
Its a penalty corner yet again for India and the first attempt hits the first rusher on his foot. The second drag flick from Anmol Ekka is blocked by the Omani goalkeeper but the defence fails to clear the danger.
Dilraj Singh pounces on the rebound to send the ball into the net. Second of the night for Dilraj, sixth for India.
IND 6-0 OMN
- 29 Nov 2025 3:46 PM GMT
31' - BACK LIVE FOR SECOND HALF
India start with the possession, moving from left to right this time around.
IND 5-0 OMN
- 29 Nov 2025 3:40 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
That also brings an end to the first half of play. India were clearly the more dominant side and coach PR Sreejesh will certainly not be happy with the amount of goals they have scored.
The ball rarely left their attacking circle and they earned multiple penalty corners but have managed to convert only one. Surely, with a five-goal advantage, India can take it a bit easy on the other side of the break.
But knowing Sreejesh, he would want them to score more goals.
IND 5-0 OMN