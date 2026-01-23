Men's HIL: Kalinga Lancers qualify for Final

Kalinga Lancers booked their spot in the final of the 2026 Men’s Hockey India League (HIL), securing a 2-1 win against Ranchi Royals at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Alexander Hendrickx bagged a brace to give his side a 2-0 lead before Mandeep Singh pulled one back for the Royals.

Ranchi Royals began the game on the front foot, keeping possession and moving the ball around neatly to make inroads.

Having sustained the early pressure by staying steady at the back, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers grew into the game and eventually broke the deadlock after Alexander Hendrickx (12’) converted his dragflick from a penalty corner, giving his side a 1-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Royals pushed forward in search of an equaliser, creating 6 circle entries and earning 4 penalty corners in the second quarter.

However, the Lancers continued to show why they’re the most reliable defence in the league having conceded only 8 goals thus far, keeping their opponents at bay to hold onto their one-goal advantage at half time.

It was an ideal start to the second half for the Lancers with Alexander Hendrickx (32’) doubling their lead.

The Belgian converted another penalty corner, rifling it into the back of the net to give his side a two-goal cushion.

Looking for a way back into the game, Ranchi Royals managed to pull one back after a cleverly executed variation from a penalty corner that saw Mandeep Singh (40’) finish off the move to reduce the deficit with the score at 2-1 at the end of the third quarter.

It was an end-to-end contest in the final quarter. With eight minutes to go in the contest, the Lancers nearly put the game to bed when Rosan Kujur’s deflected effort came off the cross bar.

Ranchi Royals remained relentless in pursuit of the leveller with 7 circle entries and a penalty corner. However, the equaliser eluded them. In the end, the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers held their nerve, booking their place in the final with a 2-1 victory.

Ranchi Royals will take on the Hyderabad Toofans in the Qualifier 2 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Hyderabad Toofans win eliminator

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad Toofans defeated HIL GC 2-0 in the eliminator to book their spot in Qualifier 2. Shilanand Lakra (16', 39') stole the show as he scored a brilliant brace to help his side progress ahead in the tournament.

It was a lively start to the game however both sides couldn't break the deadlock in the opening quarter. Hyderabad Toofans had won an early penalty corner in the second minute, but they couldn't convert from the opportunity.

Moments later, Sam Ward of HIL GC came close to scoring as he deflected the ball towards the goal but was met by a strong save by Toofans' goalkeeper Jean Paul Danneberg.

In the 12th minute, Hyderabad Toofans almost found the opening goal as Rohit Singh Irengbam deflected the ball towards goal, with the HIL GC goalkeeper off his line, however, Surender Kumar made a heroic save on the goalline for HIL GC.

It was Hyderabad Toofans who found the first goal in the 16th minute. Shilanand Lakra (16') did well to win the ball in a dangerous position as he dribbled towards the goal and scored thanks to a deflection.

While Hyderabad Toofans were showing great attacking intent, HIL GC were doing well to hold possession and be patient for goalscoring chances.

In the 24th minute, HIL GC were awarded a penalty corner as Kane Russell unleashed a powerful dragflick on goal but Arthur De Sloover made a brilliant save on the line to help Toofans maintain their lead. Hyderabad Toofans ended the first half with a slim advantage in hand over HIL GC.

In the opening minutes of the third quarter, Hyderabad Toofans continued to pile on the pressure on HIL GC, creating good chances inside the circle but HIL GC were resilient in their defending and their goalkeeper James Mazarelo made some crucial saves to maintain the deficit.

In the 39th minute, Hyderabad Toofans were once again awarded a penalty corner. Amandeep Lakra stepped up and flicked the ball towards goal, and although HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo made a good save, Shilanand Lakra (39’) was quick to pounce on the rebound, striking the ball into the net to extend the Toofans’ lead.

With seconds left on the clock in the third quarter, HIL GC were awarded back-to-back penalty corners but Arthur De Sloover made yet another brilliant save in front of goal to maintain the two-goal advantage for Hyderabad Toofans.

Hyderabad Toofans were awarded a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute, with Zachary Wallace stepping up to take it.

However, his compatriot James Mazarelo dived to his left to make a brilliant save, denying the Toofans a third goal.

With just under five minutes to go, HIL GC replaced their goalkeeper with an outfield player in search of much-needed goals.

HIL GC won a penalty corner in the 56th minute as Kane Russell tried again but he was stopped by Arthur De Sloover on the post for the third time in the evening.

HIL GC gave it their all in the final minutes of the match but Hyderabad Toofans showed great determination to keep a clean sheet and progress ahead in the competition.