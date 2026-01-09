Men's HIL: Tamil Nadu Dragons beat SG Pipers in shootout; earn bonus point

Tamil Nadu Dragons clinched a crucial bonus point after edging past SG Pipers in a shootout, following a pulsating 4-4 draw in the 2025-26 Men's Hockey India League on Friday.

Amit Rohidas (9'), Tom Craig (18'), Paul Philipp Kaufmann (17’), and Selvaraj Kanagaraj (40’) scored a goal each for the Dragons, while Tomas Domene (13', 18'), Ky Willott (38'), and Aditya Lalage (59') netted goals for the Pipers in the regulation time.

The Pipers made a proactive start to the clash, taking early control of possession and moving the ball quickly through the midfield. Their intent resulted in a circle entry within the opening two minutes and a penalty corner soon after, though they were unable to convert.

The Dragons gradually found their rhythm and began mounting attacks of their own, which paid dividends when they earned a penalty corner that skipper Rohidas (9') converted to give his side the lead. They appeared to double their advantage a minute later, but the goal was overturned following a successful review by the Pipers.

Undeterred, SG Pipers continued to press in search of an equaliser, and their persistence was rewarded when Domene (13') found himself perfectly placed inside the circle to fire home and restore parity, as the opening quarter ended 1-1.

The second quarter produced a burst of drama as three goals were scored in the space of just two minutes. The Dragons were quick to regain the lead when Kaufmann (17’) finished off a brilliant diving effort.

The advantage was short-lived, however, as the Pipers struck back almost immediately after being awarded a penalty stroke, which Domene (18’) converted confidently to register his second goal of the night.

The flurry of goals continued as, within seconds, Craig (18’) converted a penalty corner to put the home side back in front once again. The Pipers continued to apply pressure through high-pressing and launched frequent attacks, but the Dragons held firm defensively to see out an entertaining first half, heading into the break with a 3-2 lead.

The Dragons began the third quarter on the front foot and came agonisingly close to extending their lead soon after the restart, but were unable to convert. The Pipers responded by playing on the counter and earned a penalty corner, which Willott (38’) converted to bring his side back on level terms.

The parity was short-lived, however, as the Dragons regained the lead through Kanagaraj (40’), who produced a fine piece of skill inside the circle before deftly deflecting the ball into the net.

The Pipers immediately earned another penalty corner in response but failed to make it count, allowing the Dragons to maintain their 4-3 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

The Pipers went in search of an equaliser in the fourth and final quarter, moving the ball quickly and making frequent circle entries. Their pressure earned them a penalty corner in the 51st minute, but they were unable to make the opportunity count.

The Dragons then looked to swing the momentum back in their favour with sharp attacking moves, but the Pipers’ defence stood firm to avert the danger. With just over two minutes remaining, they took a bold call by removing their goalkeeper for an extra outfield player, and the move paid off instantly as Lalage (59’) struck a superb goal to force the match into a shootout, with regulation time ending in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

In the ensuing shootout, the Pipers converted four of their five attempts, that too through penalty strokes courtesy of repeated fouls by the Dragons’ goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh. However, they still managed to secure a bonus point as they scored all five of their shots.