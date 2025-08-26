Men's Hockey Asia Cup: Hockey India announces free tickets in Rajgir

In a major boost for fans, Hockey India announced that entry for all matches of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 will be free of cost.

The tournament, scheduled to be played from 29th August to 7th September 2025 at the newly built Rajgir Hockey Stadium, promises to be a grand celebration of hockey in the heart of Bihar.

Speaking on the announcement, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey, said, “Hosting the Hero Men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir is a historic moment for Indian hockey, and we want every fan to be part of this journey. By keeping entry free, our aim is to make the sport more accessible and to encourage families, students, and young athletes to come and witness world-class hockey."

Echoing the sentiment, Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh, added, “We are delighted to offer free access to all matches of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup. Rajgir has shown tremendous enthusiasm for hockey, and we are confident that fans will turn up in huge numbers to support their teams. This initiative is in line with our commitment to building a hockey culture across every corner of India and ensuring that the atmosphere at the stadium is electric throughout the tournament.”

The Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 will feature eight top Asian nations - India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. The event also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, adding extra intensity and significance to every game.

Hosts India have been placed in Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. They will kick off their campaign against China on 29th August, followed by a clash with Japan on 31st August, and their final pool match against Kazakhstan on 1st September.

Free tickets can be claimed now on Ticketgenie’s web portal.