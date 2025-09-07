Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final LIVE: India v/s South Korea – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team is all set to take on the reigning champions South Korea in the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final in Rajgir on Sunday.

Having thrashed China 7-0 in their final Super 4s match on Saturday, India will enter the title clash high on confidence.

Playing in front of a vocal home crowd, India has been unbeaten throughout the tournament and looks primed to end the continental showpiece on a high.

The last clash between these two teams ended in a 2-2 draw as India struggled to find the net.

There is something more than a gold medal at the stake though – the winner will qualify for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup.

