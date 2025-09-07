Hockey
Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final LIVE: India v/s South Korea – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final between India and South Korea.
Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team is all set to take on the reigning champions South Korea in the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final in Rajgir on Sunday.
Having thrashed China 7-0 in their final Super 4s match on Saturday, India will enter the title clash high on confidence.
Playing in front of a vocal home crowd, India has been unbeaten throughout the tournament and looks primed to end the continental showpiece on a high.
The last clash between these two teams ended in a 2-2 draw as India struggled to find the net.
There is something more than a gold medal at the stake though – the winner will qualify for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 7 Sep 2025 1:08 PM GMT
South Korea's Road to Final
Group Stage:
KOR 7-0 TPE
KOR 1-4 MAS
KOR 5-1 BAN
Super 4s:
KOR 2-2 IND
KOR 0-3 CHN
KOR 4-3 MAS
- 7 Sep 2025 1:06 PM GMT
India's Road to Final
Group Stage:
IND 4-3 CHN
IND 3-2 JPN
IND 15-0 KAZ
Super 4s:
IND 2-2 KOR
IND 4-1 MAS
IND 7-0 CHN
- 7 Sep 2025 12:17 PM GMT
Gooood Eveninggg!
Hello and welcome to The Bridge's LIVE coverage of the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final between India and South Korea.
It is the D-day in Rajgir. By the end of this evening, we'll know whether the India will compete at the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup or will they have to fight it out in the World Cup qualifiers.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!