Hockey India unveils Inaugural Masters Cup for Men and Women

In a groundbreaking move, Hockey India on Tuesday announced the launch of the inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup, a pioneering tournament featuring both men's and women's categories.

This unique event will spotlight veteran players over the age of 40, offering a distinct platform compared to other domestic hockey events.

Celebrating Veteran Players

The Hockey India Masters Cup is designed to celebrate the enduring passion and skill of seasoned hockey players. This tournament aims to bring together former players, allowing them to reconnect with the sport they love while competing at a high level. It will serve as a testament to their lifelong dedication to hockey, providing an opportunity to maintain fitness and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow veterans.



All Hockey India-affiliated State Member Units are eligible to participate in this historic event. Eligible veteran players who wish to participate in the tournament must contact their respective member units and register through the Hockey India Member Unit Portal. The dates and venues for the tournament will be announced soon.



Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed his excitement about the event, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup, an event that honors the dedication and passion of our veteran players. This tournament is a celebration of their enduring love for the sport and a testament to their invaluable contributions to hockey in India. By providing a platform for former players to continue competing, we aim to foster a strong sense of community and ensure that their experience and enthusiasm continue to inspire future generations of players."



He added, "We look forward to seeing these seasoned athletes back on the field, reliving the excitement of the game and enjoying the camaraderie of their peers."

Hockey India proudly announces the inaugural Masters Cup, celebrating the passion and skill of our legendary veteran stars in both men's and women's categories. Join us as they rekindle their love for the sport on the field.



Stay tuned for more details on dates and venues!… pic.twitter.com/EKeGIoqKua — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 2, 2024

The Hockey India Masters Cup promises to be an exciting addition to the hockey schedule, providing an opportunity for our veterans to reconnect with the sport they love.

