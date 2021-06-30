Who is Manpreet Singh? Age, Records, Biography, Medal, Earnings, Olympics performance

Manpreet Singh is leading the Indian Men's National Hockey Team this year at the Tokyo Olympics. Manpreet Singh is an important player for the team, and with over 200 caps, he has made significant contributions to Indian hockey. He idolises Sardar Singh and German Hockey player Moritz Furste. Also, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo inspires him to work hard.



How old is Manpreet Singh?

Manpreet was born on June 26, 1992, and is 27 years old. He is from the small village of Mithapur in the Jalandhar district of Punjab. Manpreet began playing hockey when he was nine years old. Manpreet joined the Surjit Hockey Academy in 2005, where he began his journey to become one of the best halfbacks in the country. Manpreet made his national team debut in 2011 with a desire to win trophies.



What are Manpreet Singh's achievements?





Manpreet represented India for the first time in a major tournament in the 2012 London Olympics. In 2013 he led the junior national team, the same year he won the gold medal in the Men's Hockey Junior World Cup and the 2013 Sultan of Johor Cup. He won silver at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and gold at the Asian Games in Incheon.



Manpreet's national team continues to win gold. He won gold at the Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy in 2016. The following year, in 2017, he was named captain of the national team, and he led his team to victory in the Asia Cup that same year. Later that year, he took bronze in the Hockey World League Final.

He also won the bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games, silver at the 2018 Champions Trophy, and gold at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy as a captain. In the same year, he was honoured by the Government of India with the Arjuna Award.

He was awarded the best men's player at the FIH Player of the Year Awards in 2019.





Earnings

Manpreet earns Rs. 50,000 each month as part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports flagship programme, The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Performance in Olympics

Manpreet competed in his first Olympics in London 2012, where India finished 12th. In 2016, he competed in his second Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where the Indian team defeated Ireland and Argentina but failed to qualify for the semi-finals due to a loss to Belgium. With the experience and hopes captain Manpreet along with the Indian Men's National Hockey team is looking forward to bring back the glory with a gold.