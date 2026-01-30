"I had been meaning to request for a break," says Manpreet Singh after being dropped from team

A day after being dropped from the 33-member core group ahead of the FIH Men’s Pro League in Rourkela, veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh has put all the speculation to rest.

The 33-year-old claimed that he requested to be rested to spend time with family and recharge mentally.

"Since the Paris Olympics, it’s been non-stop hockey for me. Back-to-back tournaments, across Asia, Europe, Australia and South Africa. Last year, my wife Illi and I were blessed with my second baby girl - with all the camps and tournaments lined up one after another, I’ve hardly been able to spend quality time with my family," he wrote in a social media post.





At 411 international caps, the 33-year-old is just two matches away from breaking Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey’s long-standing record of 412 caps and becoming India’s most capped international hockey player.

There were speculations that the two-time Olympic medalist was dropped to safeguard Tirkey’s longstanding record. The rumours also pointed at disciplinary action against Manpreet along with goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak and forward Dilpreet Singh.

"I had been meaning to request for a break before the season picks up steam with the World Cup and Asian Games this year. After a fantastic HIL season, where my team Ranchi Royals played the final, Coach spoke to me and informed of his decision to allow me this much-needed rest," he wrote.

“While this short break will allow me time with family, it will also help me recharge mentally, and comeback stronger for the team. I thank @hockeyindia and Coach for allowing me this short break and I wish the Indian Team best of luck for their Pro League 💪🏼,” he concluded.