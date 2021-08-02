How the mainstream media reported India's historic semifinal entry in hockey

The Indian women's hockey team scripted history as they qualified for the semifinals. Post their group stage struggles, they had very few expectations of going into the later rounds, but they proved most of their disbelievers wrong and held off a strong Australian team to cruise into the Semis. The country erupted in celebrations, and most of us had joyful tears streaming down our eyes as we saw what was said to be improbable accomplished. Savita Punia was the star of the day as she proved to be the insurmountable obstacle that the Australians could not cross, thwarting their attacks and keeping India in contention. The mainstream media went wild with their celebrations. Here are a couple of the best ones.

Indian women's hockey team is like a family, our hard work has paid off, says goalscorer Gurjit Kaur pic.twitter.com/mHDpySndiQ — Times No1 (@no1_times) August 2, 2021

A family that sticks together, stays together. What a win and what a historic moment.

Splendid Performance!!!



Women's Hockey #TeamIndia is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020 !



We're into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia.



130 crore Indians 🇮🇳 to the

Women's Hockey Team -

"we're right behind you"! pic.twitter.com/vusiXVCGde — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2021

The better term to describe our feelings would be that we stand beside the team as this shows that we are with the team every step of the way, through the good bad and ugly. The term "behind them" seems to have a more negative connotation as we burden our athletes with unfair expectations and bail when they need us. Our Sports Minister, unfortunately, seems to be behind the team as he grapples for attention.

TOI Quick Edit | Performance of the Indian women's hockey team should spur greater commitment to their cause by administrators and fans https://t.co/QJMfSEonQe pic.twitter.com/6YSnWDSMMU — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) August 2, 2021

Like most politicians who talk about their vision and goals to appease the voter base every once in five years, there is a call by mainstream media to support the cause of sportswoman once every four years.

The Bridge and Gurjit Kaur have something in common, what is that you may ask? Gurjit Kaur scored the solitary goal to lead India to burst into celebrations, and The Bridge stood in solitude as we supported the Indian Women's Hockey Team before they won and not after.

SRK's message to Sjoerd Marijne seems to be more important than Marijne's achievement itself. No offence to King Khan, we wish the spotlight remained with the team as they thoroughly earned it after all the sacrifices and countless hours of effort put in. It's about them and not about us.



Savita Punia was the immovable wall that the Australians just could not break. She is the only 'Wall' we care about right now, Sorry Rahul ;)

Sunil Chhetri calls Indian women's hockey team's Q/F win 'performance for the ages' https://t.co/GzOg2qpKpG — Republic (@republic) August 2, 2021

A performance for the ages indeed, coming from one champ to another. The Indian Football Team's captain has fought hard despite not enough support being shown just like our women's hockey team.

Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju hails Indian women's hockey team, says 'this is our time now' #Tokyo2020 #IndiaAtOlympics https://t.co/f0O8sjKr4z — Republic (@republic) August 2, 2021

Our former sports minister has got it spot on, this is indeed our time now, time to celebrate our country's athletes and their astonishing achievements. They truly did give it our all.

#Tokyo2020 | HISTORIC: Indian women's hockey team beat Australia 1-0 to seal semis berth in Olympics https://t.co/bb91G7yGiO — Republic (@republic) August 2, 2021

Yet another historic feat as our Women's hockey team finally gets the media attention they deserved for ages.

Coach of Indian women's hockey team is Sjoerd Marijne, not any film actor.



If any Indian team/athelete wins, it's better to post the photo of the real coach, instead of posting the photos of a film scene or actor who played coach in the film/biopic. pic.twitter.com/wKlIIu19iR — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) August 2, 2021

Someone had to say it, thank you Anshul.

SRK must be smiling his way to the bank with the amount of Chak De mentions. We get the pride and emotions displayed in the movie, but comparing a reel character to a real one and not the other way around seems a bit far fetched don't you think?

Not the captain we want to hear from right now, queue interviews from Rani Rampal.

Aapke aate hi medals ka boucchar... pic.twitter.com/3XmgEdLc5j — Lavanya L Narayanan (@lav_narayanan) August 2, 2021

Absolutely speechless, yet another reason why sports stars will never get the much-needed appreciation that they are due. The media attention falls purely on celebrities and politicians when they are not the ones on the field putting in their blood, sweat and tears.



