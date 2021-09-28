Madhya Pradesh govt felicitates Indian women's hockey team

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday felicitated the Indian women's hockey team and handed them a cheque of Rs 31 lakhs in recognition of their stupendous performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian women's team had finished fourth at the Olympic Games after losing to Great Britain in bronze medal play-off. Chouhan hosted the entire team for a lunch at his residence this afternoon in honour of their historic show at Tokyo.

The chief minister said that "the Indian women's hockey team has given an outstanding performance in the Tokyo Olympics. These young women won the hearts of the people of the country. In the next Olympics, they will win the gold medal."



He also said that the members of the team displayed immense courage and skill in the Olympics and this has raised hopes of better performance in future competitions. Chouhan presented a replica of Sanchi Stupa to each member of the team as a memento. He also presented a memento to Tushar Khandekar, assistant coach of the Indian team. Following by the luncheon, the players were felicitated with Rs 31 lacs at Minto Hall.

खेल मंत्री मान.@yashodhararaje सिंधिया ने विश्व स्तरीय अधोसंरचना, उत्कृष्ट प्रशिक्षण और सशक्त नेतृत्व को बताया मप्र की सफलता का आधार।

उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी खिलाड़ियों ने साबित कर दिखाया कि कड़ी मेहनत और लगन से इस मुकाम पर पहुंचा जा सकता हैं। इन सभी के पीछे एक लीडरशिप काम करती है pic.twitter.com/1TSJA1UHyt — Directorate of Sports MP (@dsywmpofficial) September 28, 2021

"Bhopal is the nursery of hockey and we will continue to take sports forward," the minister said in a release. "Madhya Pradesh government will make the contribution needed in the national game. Hockey is our life, and we will build a world-class hockey stadium in the land of Madhya Pradesh.



We will leave no stone unturned for the encouragement of any sport." Thanking the CM, Rani Rampal, captain of the Indian women's hockey team, said: "Your love and affection and encouragement towards women players is a message to the rest of the States that we should encourage women to play sports in the country."