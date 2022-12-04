Hockey
Hockey LIVE: India lose 4-5 to Australia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Match 5 from India's test series against Australia.
The test series is already out of their hands, but India would love to end it on a high with one more win over the World number 1 Australia. They have been good in patches, but there is a lot to work on.
Live Updates
- 4 Dec 2022 7:00 AM GMT
Thank you for joining!
That's all we have from the five-match India v/s Australia test series. The Indians surrender the series 1-4, but they did break their losing streak against the Kookaburras.
Quite a few positives for India from this series with the World Cup around the corner, but they also have some answered questions. Thank you for joining in to our coverage!
- 4 Dec 2022 6:59 AM GMT
AUSTRALIA WINSSS!
Yes, it surely is too little too late for India. As India go down 4-5 in the final match of the series against Australia. They also lose the series 4-1.
- 4 Dec 2022 6:57 AM GMT
60' - Harmanpreet Singh SCORESSS!
Harmanpreet Singh yet again with a powerful drag flick for India. But with just 42 seconds left, this is surely too little too late for the men in blue?
IND 4-5 AUS
- 4 Dec 2022 6:51 AM GMT
55' - SUKHJEET SCOREEE!
Suddenly this game has come alive. A brilliant combination play from the Indians inside the circle and it is Sukhjeet who gets the final touch in. India hit back to reduce the deficit.
IND 3-5 AUS
- 4 Dec 2022 6:49 AM GMT
54' - AUSTRALIA SCOREEE!
Once again a penetration from the left flank by the Kookaburras, and Whetton finds himself in a perfect position to deflect the cross in. Third goal of the series for Whetton.
IND 2-5 AUS
- 4 Dec 2022 6:43 AM GMT
48' - Good defence, INDIA!
Australia continue from where they left off and pressing hard. The Indian defence holds up well for now.
- 4 Dec 2022 6:38 AM GMT
END OF THIRD QUARTER
Australia look in complete control of the proceedings and the Indians have not helped themselves either, picking up two yellow cards in the last two quarters. If we discount the two Australian goals scored during the yellow card period, India would be level on terms.
15 minutes to go, and the Indians need to find the net twice to atleast equalise this match.
IND 2-4 AUS
- 4 Dec 2022 6:32 AM GMT
40' - AUSTRALIA SCOREEE!
A good run and pass in from the left flank by Australia, and Anderson finds himself in a perfect position to lob the ball in over the Indian goalkeeper. That was such a good deflection from the Australian.
IND 2-4 AUS
- 4 Dec 2022 6:30 AM GMT
37' - Sreejesh SAVES!
Australia on the attack and they get a shot on target. That was powerfully struck, but Sreejesh stands tall for India.
- 4 Dec 2022 6:29 AM GMT
37' - YELLOW, SUKHJEET!
This is even worse than what Gurjant did. Do not know what was Sukhjeet thinking there going for that tackle. Deservedly gets a five-minute yellow card. India down to 10 men once again.