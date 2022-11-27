Hockey LIVE: India lose 4-7 to Australia in match 2 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Hockey
India kicked off their five match test series against Australia with a 4-5 loss in the dying moments of the game yesterday. While Akashdeep Singh seemed to have found his magic, the rest need to step up their game.
Can the Indians finally break the Australia jinx today?
Live Updates
- 27 Nov 2022 7:14 AM GMT
FT: INDIA LOSES
The referee blows the whistle and that is the end of the match. Australia have won their 12th straight match against India, who look completely demoralised with the show today.
The only saving grace for the men in blue was a decent game for the midfield duo of Manpreet and Hardik Singh. Harmanpreet has a brace against his name, but those 5 misses back to back towards the end was just disappointing to watch.
IND 4-7 AUS
- 27 Nov 2022 7:12 AM GMT
59' - Harmanpreet SCOREESSS!
After missing those 5 PCs, Harmanpreet makes the stroke count. Goal number 4 for India and a brace for their skipper.
IND 4-7 AUS
- 27 Nov 2022 7:11 AM GMT
59' - Harmanpreet misses 5 PCs in a row
Harmanpreet Singh's first drag flick is blocked, before the rebound hits a feet. The second one is blocked as well and Dawson seems to be hurt. He is holding his hand and has a wry smile before running out of the field.
India handed third PC, which again finds the feet of a defender. Same with the fourth. The fifth hits the body of a defender, else it was going in. Penalty Stroke for India.
- 27 Nov 2022 7:07 AM GMT
59' - RAHEEL EARNS PC FOR INDIA
Great speed on the right flank from Raheel and he draws a foul from the Australians.
- 27 Nov 2022 7:05 AM GMT
57' - SAVED!
A rather tame drag flick that and its blocked with ease.
- 27 Nov 2022 7:04 AM GMT
57' - PC, INDIA!
India penetrates, move the ball around in the circle and Mandeep earns a PC.
- 27 Nov 2022 7:00 AM GMT
54' - HAT-TRICK, GOVERS!
It was a Penalty Stroke and there was no way he was going to miss it, was there? It is a hat-trick for Blake Govers as he beats Krishan Phatak to his left. Australia score, again.
IND 3-4 AUS
- 27 Nov 2022 6:57 AM GMT
51' - PC MISSED, AUS!
PC number 15 for Australia and they miss it again. Way high this time. India have gone into a shell.
- 27 Nov 2022 6:55 AM GMT
50' - AUSTRALIA MISS PC!
The first PC hits an Indian foot and they are awarded the second. This time Krishan Phatak blocks. Consecutive PCs missed.