Indian women's hockey team thrashes England, Lalremsiami slams hattrick

Indian forward Lalremsiami slammed a hat-trick as the Indian women's team handed a 3-0 beating to England in the ongoing 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament here on Saturday.

Lalremsiami starred for India, scoring thrice in the 13th, 17th, and 56th minutes of the match. This was India's first win of the tour after ending their previous two matches in a stalemate against England (1-1) and Spain (2-2).

India will march as the table toppers in the last match of the tournament after being unbeaten so far in the tournament.

In the first quarter, the proceedings began with England dominantly getting off the mark with the speedy attack, while the Indian team worked calmly to stitch together an effective structure that would yield results.

A stunning hat-trick by Lalremsiami helped India record a 3-0 win against England in the ongoing 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament.

First, it was Neha Goyal who worked a brilliant attempt on goal but was well-defended by the English defence.



However in India's next attempt a few minutes later, a long pass by experienced Deep Grace Ekka from the deep midfield was swiftly deflected into the goal by Lalremsiami in the 13th minute.

The early goal gave India the needed momentum and the team scored the second goal to extend the lead to 2-0 in the 17th minute when a good circle penetration saw Lalremsiami score her second goal.

While England missed easy chances, India held onto defence and controlled the game. Lalremsiami struck again in the 56th minute to help India win the match.

India will face Spain on Sunday.