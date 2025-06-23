Indian forward Lalit Upadhyay bids adieu to international hockey

Indian forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay on Sunday announced retirement from international hockey, bringing the curtains down on a remarkable career that spanned over a decade - from 2014 to 2025.

Lalit, who hails from Varanasi, announced his decision through a social media post shortly after India’s final match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 season against Belgium.

“Today, I announce my retirement from international hockey. It’s a tough moment, but one every athlete must face one day. It has been the greatest honour and pride of my life to represent our country. Thank you for everything,” the 31-year-old double Olympic medallist wrote.

In 179 international appearances, Lalit has scored 41 goals for the country. Lalit’s last appearance in the Indian jersey came against Australia on June 15.





A pivotal part of India's two Olympic bronze winning campaigns, #Hockey stalwart Lalit Upadhyay calls time on his international career.



Take a bow champ 🙌🏑 pic.twitter.com/zguKicI5X3 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 23, 2025

He made his international debut in 2014 and played a crucial role in India’s historic bronze medal finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Four years later, he was also part of the bronze-winning squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lalit was also instrumental in the team’s win at the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, 2017 Asia Cup, where he netted four goals, among other notable achievements. He was also part of the squads that finished third in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 and won Gold at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.

In recognition of his contributions, Lalit was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2021.