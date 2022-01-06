Lalit Upadhyay turns down job offer in UP police department

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, one of Team India's star hockey players, has rejected a job offer of OSD (Officer on Special Duty) given to him by the Uttar Pradesh government in the police department.

A member of the Indian team that won bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Lalit had been appointed as an officer on special duty, equivalent to deputy superintendent of police rank in Uttar Pradesh last month.

However, Lalit Upadhyay tweeted this week: "Grateful to you. But sorry to be unable to accept this job offer (OSD). No Olympic medalist has ever been given such a post by his state in which there is no promotion. I hoped for better from you."



According to the report quoted in his tweet, Lallit Upadhyay says that the terms and conditions for the job given by the state government are unusual, such that it does not feel like an honour.

He said, "On December 24, when I was returning from Bangladesh tour, during that time I got a call that when you are coming to join. After that I went to Lucknow and I found out about the job profile of OSD. I was told that neither promotion nor uniform is available in this. Also this is a temporary job."

Upadhyay, who is currently employed as a manager in BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), added that he would prefer a job in which he could work in sports and serve people of his state.