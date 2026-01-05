Kane Russell hat-trick seals dramatic 3–2 win for HIL GC over SG Pipers in Men’s HIL

HIL GC produced a thrilling late surge to edge past SG Pipers 3–2 in their opening fixture of the Hockey India League 2025–26 season at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, with drag-flicker Kane Russell striking a decisive hat-trick.

The contest began at a high tempo, with SG Pipers looking sharper in the early exchanges. Their quick ball movement and intent in attack earned them an early penalty corner, though they were unable to make it count. HIL GC gradually found their rhythm, responding with probing attacks of their own, but the opening quarter ended goalless after strong goalkeeping at both ends.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern, with both sides trading circle entries and testing defensive structures. Despite sustained pressure and several promising chances, neither team could break the deadlock, leaving the match finely balanced at half-time.

Penalty corner drama decides contest

The game came alive in the third quarter when SG Pipers finally found the breakthrough. Ky Willott showed excellent awareness inside the circle to lift the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper and put his side ahead. However, the lead was short-lived as HIL GC turned the match on its head through Russell’s penalty corner expertise. The Australian converted twice in quick succession, giving his team a 2–1 advantage heading into the final quarter.

SG Pipers pushed hard in search of an equaliser and were rewarded late on when Dilraj Singh converted from a penalty corner to make it 2–2 with just minutes remaining. As the contest looked set for a draw, HIL GC earned a final penalty corner in the dying seconds. Russell stepped up once again and calmly dispatched the chance to complete his hat-trick and seal a dramatic victory.

The result marked a statement start for HIL GC, while SG Pipers were left ruing missed opportunities in an otherwise competitive performance.

All Hockey India League matches are being broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and DD Sports, with live streaming available on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel.