HIL: Kalinga Lancers go top with fourth straight win

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers climbed to the top of the Men’s Hero Hockey India League 2025–26 standings after registering their fourth consecutive victory, edging past Hyderabad Toofans 1-0 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Wednesday.

The contest was evenly poised through the opening half, with both sides trading circle entries and opportunities without finding a breakthrough. Hyderabad Toofans enjoyed greater possession, but the Lancers looked threatening on the counter and came close through Liam Henderson, who was denied by goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg.

The decisive moment arrived in the third quarter when Alexander Hendrickx converted a penalty corner in the 40th minute, scoring his fifth goal of the season. The Lancers then managed the game astutely, sitting deep, controlling possession in phases and limiting Hyderabad’s attacking threat. The Toofans failed to register a single shot on target in the final quarter, allowing Vedanta Kalinga Lancers to close out a composed win and extend their unbeaten streak.

Tom Boon’s five-goal blitz lifts Ranchi Royals

Earlier in the day, Ranchi Royals delivered one of their most commanding performances of the season, defeating SG Pipers 6-2 on the back of a sensational five-goal haul from captain Tom Boon. The emphatic victory lifted the Royals to fourth place in the points table.

Mandeep Singh opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Boon converted a penalty stroke to double the lead. SG Pipers responded through Tomas Domene and later Gareth Furlong to level the match at 2-2 early in the second half. However, the momentum swung decisively in the Royals’ favour as Boon struck twice in quick succession to complete his hat-trick.

The Belgian forward was not done yet, adding two more goals in the final quarter, including a late penalty corner, to cap a remarkable individual performance. Ranchi Royals’ relentless attacking display and Boon’s finishing proved too much for SG Pipers, underlining the hosts’ growing confidence as the league progresses.



