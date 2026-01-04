Kalinga Lancers overturn early setback to defeat Ranchi Royals 4–2 in Men’s HIL

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers recovered from an early deficit to register a 4–2 victory over Ranchi Royals in their opening fixture of the Hockey India League at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The contest began at a frenetic pace, with Ranchi Royals striking inside the opening minute. Tom Boon converted an early penalty corner with a powerful drag-flick to put his side ahead.

The Royals continued to control possession in the early exchanges, but the Lancers gradually settled into the contest and found their response through a set piece of their own. Alexander Hendrickx stepped up in the seventh minute to level the scores with a well-directed drag-flick.

Ranchi Royals reclaimed the lead soon after, as Mandeep Singh finished off a sharp move inside the circle to make it 2–1. However, Kalinga Lancers responded strongly in the second quarter, beginning a decisive spell that turned the match in their favour. Craig Marias’ clever work in the circle created space for Gursahibjit Singh, who scored with a diving finish in the 16th minute to restore parity.

The momentum firmly shifted as the Lancers pressed on. Gursahibjit struck again in the 26th minute, reacting quickest inside the circle to give his side the lead for the first time. Two minutes later, Hendrickx added his second of the match, converting another penalty corner to send the Lancers into the half-time break with a 4–2 advantage.

Lancers defend lead with discipline

Ranchi Royals attempted to wrest control back in the third quarter, enjoying extended spells of possession and earning a series of penalty corners. The Lancers’ defence, however, stood firm, denying multiple set-piece opportunities and protecting their two-goal cushion. Chances at both ends were limited as the game tightened, with goalkeepers producing key interventions.

The final quarter saw Ranchi Royals push numbers forward in search of a comeback, but Kalinga Lancers remained composed and organised at the back. By managing the tempo and limiting clear chances, they closed out the contest efficiently to secure a positive start to their Men’s Hero HIL campaign.

