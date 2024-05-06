Jyoti Singh to lead Indian junior women's hockey team for Europe tour

Hockey India, on Monday, announced the Indian junior women’s hockey team that will tour Europe between 21st and 29th May. The team will play six matches across three nations against Belgium, Germany and Bredase Hockeyvereniging Push and Oranje Rood, two club teams in the Netherlands.

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey team will be playing matches in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands to work on their game and push beyond their limits in a bid to go on to dominate the game on the world stage.

The team will be led by defender Jyoti Singh while midfielder Sakshi Rana has been named as her deputy.

“There’s great camaraderie in the squad. All of us have gotten to know each other pretty well during the camp. Everyone here is very skilful and talented. It will be fun and a good learning experience playing abroad against other top-quality teams,” said Captain Jyoti Singh.

Vice-Captain Sakshi Rana shared her Captain’s sentiments. She said, “Playing against good teams from other countries helps in developing an understanding of different approaches to the game. An exposure tour like this provides all of us with a tremendous opportunity to take our game to the next level.”

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi

Defenders: Jyoti Singh (C), Lalthantluangi, Anjali Barwa, Puja Sahoo, Mamita Oram, Nirru Kullu

Midfielders: Sakshi Rana(VC), Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Rajani Kerketta, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Anisha Sahu, Supriya Kujur

Forwards: Binima Dhan, Hina Bano, Lalrinpuii, Ishika, Sanjana Horo, Sonam, Kanika Siwach.

Schedule

21st May - India Vs Bredase HockeyVereniging Push in Breda

22nd May - India Vs Belgium in Breda

24th May - India Vs Belgium in Belgium

26th May - India Vs Germany in Breda

27th May - India Vs Germany in Germany.

29th May - India Vs Oranje Rood in Breda