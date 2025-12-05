FIH Women's World Cup 2025 Highlights: India beat Ireland 4-0 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Junior Women's World Cup 2025 Highlights: Indian women’s hockey team beat Ireland 4-0 in their final pool match of the 2025 Junior Women's World Cup at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional in Santiago on Friday.

A double from Purnima Yadav (42’, 58’), along with a goal each from Kanika Siwach (12’) and Sakshi Rana (57’), sealed the dominant win for India.

India needed a win to consolidate their second place finish in Pool C. For now, India has moved to the top of the pool. Their fate rests on how the other teams perform. Top teams from each pool and two second-best teams across six pools will advance to the quarterfinals.

As it happened: