Hockey
FIH Women's World Cup 2025 Highlights: India beat Ireland 4-0 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow for all the highlights from the India vs Ireland match at the 2025 Junior Women's World Cup 2025 in Chile.
Junior Women's World Cup 2025 Highlights: Indian women’s hockey team beat Ireland 4-0 in their final pool match of the 2025 Junior Women's World Cup at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional in Santiago on Friday.
India needed a win to consolidate their second place finish in Pool C. For now, India has moved to the top of the pool. Their fate rests on how the other teams perform. Top teams from each pool and two second-best teams across six pools will advance to the quarterfinals.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 5 Dec 2025 1:39 PM GMT
- 5 Dec 2025 1:38 PM GMT
FULL TIME: India beat Ireland 4-0.
India finish strong with a commanding 4–0 win over Ireland, a performance that temporarily lifts them to the top of Pool C.
A double from Purnima Yadav (42’, 58’), along with a goal each from Kanika Siwach (12’) and Sakshi Rana (57’), sealed the dominant win for India.
India's fate now rests with the results of the remaining matches, as they wait to see whether this victory is enough to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.
- 5 Dec 2025 1:32 PM GMT
Q4: 2 goals in 2 minutes. India leads 4-0!
India goes 2-0 up to 4-0 up in a span of two minutes.
The left-hand side was left wide open by the Irish defence, and Sakshi Rana made them pay. She carried the ball in from the left and slipped it between the goalkeeper’s legs for a lovely finish. India score their third!
Just a minute later, Purnima Yadav (58') gets the fourth goal in, her second of the match. India now leads 4-0.
- 5 Dec 2025 1:17 PM GMT
Q3: PC for India
India gets another chance in the opening minute itself. This is their seventh of the match. India has converted only one so far.
- 5 Dec 2025 1:14 PM GMT
Q3: Another PC with 15 seconds remaining
The ball goes wide. This was India's sixth penalty corner for India.
- 5 Dec 2025 1:12 PM GMT
Q3: GOALLL! India 2-0 Ireland
Just when it felt that the pace of the match has slowed down a bit, India's comes out with a penalty corner. Purnima Yadav send the ball home in 42nd minute. India extends lead to 2 goals.
- 5 Dec 2025 12:51 PM GMT
HALF TIME: India 1-0 Ireland
India head into the break with a narrow 1 goal lead. The team created three penalty corner opportunities in the second quarter and consistently stretched the Irish defence with quick rotations and sharp passing.
Despite their dominance, India carry only a 1-0 advantage into halftime. They recorded 16 circle penetrations (7 of them in the second quarter alone). In response, Ireland managed only 2.
India leads 1-0.
- 5 Dec 2025 12:44 PM GMT
A little over two minutes remaining in the second quarter and green card for Lalthantluangi