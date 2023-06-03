Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Junior Women's Asia Cup LIVE: India v/s Uzbekistan- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Pool A clash between India and Uzbekistan from the Women's Junior Asia Cup.
With eyes set on the first title, the Junior women's Hockey team takes on Uzbekistan in their first pool game at Junior Women's Asia Cup.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-06-03 04:17:53
- 3 Jun 2023 5:24 AM GMT
12' Third goal for India!
It is very easy for India as Annu slips one through the legs of goalkeeper to make it 3-0.
- 3 Jun 2023 5:17 AM GMT
5' Mumtaz scores!
A brilliant field goal from the Indian team and it is Mumtaz will take the credits for it. India leads 2-0.
- 3 Jun 2023 5:16 AM GMT
6' Mumtaz hits wide.
After a sustained period of attack, Mumtaz had a golden opportunity but she hits the shot wide.
India 1-0 Uzbekistan
- 3 Jun 2023 5:12 AM GMT
First goal for India!
Vaishnavi Phalke scores from the follow up after India fails to convert two penalty corners.
India 1-0 Uzbekistan
- 3 Jun 2023 5:09 AM GMT
3' A scratchy start for India.
India is losing possession in the middle and has looked bad on the ball.
