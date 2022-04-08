Junior Women's Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal LIVE - India v/s South Korea - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The Indian women led by the experienced Salima Tete have made it to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Junior Women's Hockey World Cup following an unbeaten run in the group stages. Their unbeaten run in Pool D not only helped them top their group, but has also helped them avoid defending champions Argentina in the final eight.

While goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam has undoubtedly been the biggest star for India, there have been some very vital contributions from the likes of Mumtaz Khan and others. Can the Indian women ease into the semifinals?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!