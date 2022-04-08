Hockey
Junior Women's Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal LIVE - India v/s South Korea - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the latest updates from India clash against South Korea in the Quarterfinal of Junior Women's Hockey World Cup.
The Indian women led by the experienced Salima Tete have made it to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Junior Women's Hockey World Cup following an unbeaten run in the group stages. Their unbeaten run in Pool D not only helped them top their group, but has also helped them avoid defending champions Argentina in the final eight.
While goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam has undoubtedly been the biggest star for India, there have been some very vital contributions from the likes of Mumtaz Khan and others. Can the Indian women ease into the semifinals?
Live Updates
- 8 April 2022 6:47 AM GMT
South Korea's Road to the QF
South Korea finished second in Group C on goal difference with two losses and a win during the league stages
SOUTH KOREA 1-0 URUGUAY
SOUTH KOREA 0-2 ARGENTINA
SOUTH KOREA 0-1 AUSTRIA
- 8 April 2022 6:44 AM GMT
India's Road to the QF
India were unbeaten in the group stages. Here's how India entered the final eight:
INDIA 5-1 WALES
INDIA 2-1 GERMANY
INDIA 4-0 MALAYSIA
- 8 April 2022 6:15 AM GMT
Gooood Morningggg!
The Junior Women's Hockey World Cup is heading towards its closing stages as India takes on South Korea in the first quarterfinal of the ongoing multi-nation event.
The women in blue will surely start the contest as favourites, but will it be smooth sailing into the top 4 for them?