CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Junior Women's Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal LIVE - India v/s South Korea - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the latest updates from India clash against South Korea in the Quarterfinal of Junior Women's Hockey World Cup.

The Indian womens junior hockey team
X

The Indian women's junior hockey team in action (Source: Hockey India/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-08T12:17:02+05:30

The Indian women led by the experienced Salima Tete have made it to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Junior Women's Hockey World Cup following an unbeaten run in the group stages. Their unbeaten run in Pool D not only helped them top their group, but has also helped them avoid defending champions Argentina in the final eight.

While goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam has undoubtedly been the biggest star for India, there have been some very vital contributions from the likes of Mumtaz Khan and others. Can the Indian women ease into the semifinals?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
Hockey Hockey India Hockey World Cup 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X