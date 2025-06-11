Junior women’s team beats Belgium 2-1 in Tour of Europe

The Indian junior women’s hockey team continued their winning streak in the tour of Europe with a 2-1 win over hosts Belgium, in Antwerp on Tuesday.

Lalthantluangi (35 minutes) and Geeta Yadav (50 minutes) scored goals for India while Van Hellemont (48 minutes) was the lone scorer for hosts.

The first half remained goalless as both sides couldn’t manage to break the deadlock in the tight contest. In the 35th minute, India scored the opening goal as Lalthantluangi successfully converted a fortunate penalty stroke.





Another day, another win for the Women in Blue! 💙



Our Junior Women's Hockey Team defeated Belgium 2-1 in a well-fought match, with Lalthantluangi converting a penalty stroke in the 35th minute and Geeta Yadav sealing the victory with a field goal in the 50th. 🏑



Another… pic.twitter.com/2rpYdfwO7Z — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 10, 2025

In the last quarter, Van Hellemont (48 minutes) scored the equaliser through a field goal for Belgium. However, just two minutes later, Geeta Yadav replied with a field goal herself and grabbed the winner for India.

India then defended well to fend off the Belgian attacks in the final 10 minutes of the game and ensured they enjoyed another win over Belgium.

After two consecutive wins, India will next play Belgium for the third and final time in their Tour of Europe on June 12.