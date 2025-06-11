Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Junior women’s team beats Belgium 2-1 in Tour of Europe

Lalthantluangi (35 minutes), Geeta Yadav (50 minutes) score for India

Lalthantluangi
Lalthantluangi converted the penalty stroke in the 35th minute. (Photo credit: Special Arrangement)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 11 Jun 2025 7:43 AM GMT

The Indian junior women’s hockey team continued their winning streak in the tour of Europe with a 2-1 win over hosts Belgium, in Antwerp on Tuesday.

Lalthantluangi (35 minutes) and Geeta Yadav (50 minutes) scored goals for India while Van Hellemont (48 minutes) was the lone scorer for hosts.

The first half remained goalless as both sides couldn’t manage to break the deadlock in the tight contest. In the 35th minute, India scored the opening goal as Lalthantluangi successfully converted a fortunate penalty stroke.


In the last quarter, Van Hellemont (48 minutes) scored the equaliser through a field goal for Belgium. However, just two minutes later, Geeta Yadav replied with a field goal herself and grabbed the winner for India.

India then defended well to fend off the Belgian attacks in the final 10 minutes of the game and ensured they enjoyed another win over Belgium.

After two consecutive wins, India will next play Belgium for the third and final time in their Tour of Europe on June 12.

HockeyHockey India
