Hockey
Junior Men's Hockey World Cup: India finished fourth- HIGHLIGHTS
Indian junior men's hockey team lost 1-3 to Spain and finished fourth in the Hockey World Cup 2023.
Junior Men's Hockey World Cup LIVE: The Indian junior men's hockey team will look to redeem themselves after a crushing defeat in the semi-finals against Germany.
The Indian team will be up against Spain and will look to end the tournament with a medal.
Live Updates
- 16 Dec 2023 12:44 PM GMT
FULL TIME: India 1-3 Spain
With the final whistle blown, India finishes fourth in the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Malaysia.
- 16 Dec 2023 12:33 PM GMT
55' That has rattled the post!
India is trying their best but the attempts are not enough as the Indian shot is deflected off the post.
India 1-3 Spain
- 16 Dec 2023 12:27 PM GMT
51' Spanish team has control over the game with a 3-1 lead.
Poor defending from the Indian team as Spain scored another field goal to get the two goal lead.
- 16 Dec 2023 12:22 PM GMT
48' India wasted another penalty corner.
The penalty corner routine implied by India fails as Boby Dhami Singh skies the shot and the desperation continues for the Indian team with one goal down.
- 16 Dec 2023 12:16 PM GMT
Third half: India 1-2 Spain
Spain has regained the lead courtesy a field goal from Petchame Pou and the Spanish team looks more or less in the control of the game.
- 16 Dec 2023 12:10 PM GMT
40' Another field goal for Spain as they take the lead.
Petchame Pau makes it 2-1 for Spain as they press further after getting locked into a midfield battle.
India 1-2 Spain
- 16 Dec 2023 12:08 PM GMT
38' Scramble in both the circles.
First, Spain comes with a brilliant attack from the left but the Indian defence is ready to tackle it. India also attacked the Spanish goal but the danger is fended off.
- 16 Dec 2023 12:01 PM GMT
33' What a save from Mohith HS!
A brilliant counter-attack from Spain sweeps the Indian defence and Mohith is left alone but he saves two shots to keep the scoreline 1-1.
India 1-1 Spain
- 16 Dec 2023 12:00 PM GMT
32' Some arguments between the Indian team and referee.
India lost a video referral and Spain has the chance to start over again.
India 1-1 Spain
- 16 Dec 2023 11:50 AM GMT
HALF TIME: India 1-1 Spain
The game hangs in balance as both teams have scored one goal each with Alvarez opening the account for Spain with a brilliantly taken field goal. India equalized through Sunil Jojo and now they will look to gain advantage in third quarter.