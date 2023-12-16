Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Junior Men's Hockey World Cup: India finished fourth- HIGHLIGHTS

Indian junior men's hockey team lost 1-3 to Spain and finished fourth in the Hockey World Cup 2023.

India junior hockey team
X

India junior hockey team playing against France

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 Dec 2023 12:47 PM GMT

Junior Men's Hockey World Cup LIVE: The Indian junior men's hockey team will look to redeem themselves after a crushing defeat in the semi-finals against Germany.

The Indian team will be up against Spain and will look to end the tournament with a medal.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-12-16 08:53:16
>Load More
HockeyIndian HockeyHockey India
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X