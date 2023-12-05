Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE: India 3-0 Korea: HALF TIME- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the India v Korea clash of the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

Indian junior men's hockey team

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 Dec 2023 11:05 AM GMT

Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: The Indian junior men's team led by Uttam Singh will look to start their World Cup campaign on a winning note against Korea.

Clubbed alongside Korea, Spain, and Canada in Pool C, the Indian team is coming on the back of the Junior Asia Cup win and looks to continue their winning form.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-12-05 09:54:25
