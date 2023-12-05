Hockey
Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE: India 3-0 Korea: HALF TIME- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the India v Korea clash of the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.
Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: The Indian junior men's team led by Uttam Singh will look to start their World Cup campaign on a winning note against Korea.
Clubbed alongside Korea, Spain, and Canada in Pool C, the Indian team is coming on the back of the Junior Asia Cup win and looks to continue their winning form.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 5 Dec 2023 11:05 AM GMT
37' India trying to find gaps in Korean defence
Indian team managed few circle penetrations but could not find any chances to exceed the lead
India 3-0 South Korea
- 5 Dec 2023 11:00 AM GMT
32' India started the second half with same speedy pressing
Indian team continued where they left after first quarter and almost makes a chance to increase the lead.
India 3-0 South Korea
- 5 Dec 2023 10:49 AM GMT
HALF TIME: India 3-0 Korea
A solid half for India as they displayed their attacking side the controlled the game most of the time. Araijeet Singh Hundal scored twice and Amandeep struck once as India goes into half time with lead of 3-0.
- 5 Dec 2023 10:48 AM GMT
29' Amandeep makes it 3-0 for India.
A loose ball in the Korean circle is thumped in by Amandeep and India have their third goal after some deliberation between the umpires.
India 3-0 Korea
- 5 Dec 2023 10:37 AM GMT
26' Good tackle by Uttam
An excellent tackle by Uttam singh in the South Korean half to push for a counter-attack but missed the opportunity.
India 2-0 South Korea
- 5 Dec 2023 10:36 AM GMT
24' A slow period for India after a sustained period of domination.
The game has slowed down after the early Indian goal in the second quarter. The Korean defence has been more resolute at the moment.
India 2-0 Korea
- 5 Dec 2023 10:33 AM GMT
22' As expected India is continuously dominating the game.
Araijeet Singh returned with another goal in the second quarter to make it 2-0 for India.
- 5 Dec 2023 10:31 AM GMT
20' Indian attackers keep pushing Korean team to corners
India 2-0 South Korea
- 5 Dec 2023 10:29 AM GMT
16' India 2-0 Korea
It's a brace for Araijeet Singh to gave India a 2-0 lead over South korea to start the second quarter.