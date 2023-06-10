Hockey
Women's Junior Asia Cup LIVE: India beat Japan 1-0 to enter final
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Japan at the 2023 Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup.
India takes on Japan in the semifinals of the 2023 Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup.
Live Updates
- 10 Jun 2023 5:37 AM GMT
Thank you for joining!
That's all we have from the semifinal of the 2023 Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup. India have made it to their second final in the continental event and have a shot at creating history, by winning it for the first-time ever.
But, all that's for later. For now, the Indians would be eagerly waiting to find out their opponents for the final. Who will it be? China or South Korea? We will have that answer in a couple of hours from now.
Thank you for joining into our coverage. Do join in tomorrow as India challenge for their first-ever Junior Women's Hockey Asia Cup title.
- 10 Jun 2023 5:32 AM GMT
INDIA WINSSSS!
There goes the hooter and the Indians are on a celebratory run. They have just made it to the final of the 2023 Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup. Sunelita Toppo the star for Schopman's girls after a host of missed PCs and a penalty stroke as well.
IND 1-0 JPN
- 10 Jun 2023 5:29 AM GMT
58' - MADHURI SAVES!
Madhuri Kindo comes to India's rescue with a save off the dragflick, before the second PC is hit wide by Japan. India hold on, for now.
- 10 Jun 2023 5:25 AM GMT
56' - India miss PC!
Another great interception from the Japanese first rusher as India miss yet another PC.
- 10 Jun 2023 5:22 AM GMT
53' - India calling the shots now
India are asserting their dominance now as the Japanese struggle to keep up with their pace. Preeti and co. look very comfortable in the middle now.
- 10 Jun 2023 5:16 AM GMT
47' - SUNELITA SCORESSSS!
There it is.....finally, the deadlock has been broken. And it is Sunelita Toppo, who puts India ahead in the semifinal against Japan from a very close range following a good play between Mahima and Jyoti.
Can India hold on to this advantage?
IND 1-0 JPN
- 10 Jun 2023 5:15 AM GMT
46' - Stunning work from Japan
The Japanese defense is completely opened up right down the centre, but before the Indian striker should take a shot there comes in two dives - one from the defender on the left, and one from the goalkeeper on the right, to block the ball from going further. That was a wonderful display from Japan.
- 10 Jun 2023 5:12 AM GMT
END OF THIRD QUARTER!
End of 45 minutes of play and the scoreboard is yet to move. India were clearly the more dominant side that third quarter but they have massively failed to convert their chances, including a penalty stroke.
The same could also be said about their opponents Japan, who too have missed their fair share of penalty corners. An interesting 15 minutes of play lays ahead of us.
IND 0-0 JPN
- 10 Jun 2023 5:09 AM GMT
44' - Yet another PC goes begging
India squander a PC once again, this time due to a poor trap.
- 10 Jun 2023 5:04 AM GMT
40' - India miss PC!
The dragflick is hit straight to the goalkeeper Misaki as India falter once again with the penalty corner.