Hockey
Hockey Junior Asia Cup LIVE: India beat Chinese Taipei 18-0 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Hockey Junior Asia Cup clash between India and Chinese Taipei.
India begin their Junior Asia Cup title defence with a Group A clash against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday. Will Uttam Singh and boys start their campaign on a positive note?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 24 May 2023 3:22 PM GMT
Thank you for joining!
That's all we have from India's opening contest at the 2023 Junior Asia Cup. Thank you for tuning into our coverage. Do join in tomorrow as India takes on Japan in the second group A match.
- 24 May 2023 3:21 PM GMT
FULL TIME!
What a start to the Junior Asia Cup campaign for India. They showed no mercy to a hapless Chinese Taipei, who barely even touched the ball in the entire match.
IND 18-0 TPE
- 24 May 2023 3:19 PM GMT
Goal number 18!
This is just incredible what India are doing out in the middle. Goal number 18, with the very next play. They do not even bother to celebrate. Yogember Rawat scores now.
IND 18-0 TPE
- 24 May 2023 3:18 PM GMT
Araijeet gets one more!
Some final minute damages now from India as Araijeet fins the net for the fourth time.
IND 17-0 TPE
- 24 May 2023 3:17 PM GMT
Uttam Singh has his second
The Indian captain has his second goal of the night as India put one more past a hapless Chinese Taipei.
IND 16-0 TPE
- 24 May 2023 3:12 PM GMT
Goal 15!
Poovanna CB with the PC injection, the dragflick is not the best and the ball finds its way back to him. No mistakes then from Poovanna, who taps it in.
IND 15-0 TPE
- 24 May 2023 3:07 PM GMT
Here we go again
PC for India and Amir Ali opens his tally with the dragflick this time.
IND 14-0 TPE
- 24 May 2023 3:02 PM GMT
Goal number 13 is here!
A nice run down the centre before setting it up to Boby Dhami Singh at the far post, who just has to tap it in. Brace for Boby now.
IND 13-0 TPE
- 24 May 2023 3:00 PM GMT
END OF THIRD QUARTER!
6 goals in 15 minutes from India. Yeah, that is pretty much the summary of the third quarter.
India have made a mockery of Chinese Taipei and the latter are just looking for places to hide their face in the field.
IND 12-0 TPE
- 24 May 2023 2:53 PM GMT
Chinese Taipei are clueless
A massive defensive lapse now and Sunit Lakra takes toll. Goal number 12 for India.
IND 12-0 TPE