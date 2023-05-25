Hockey
Hockey Junior Asia Cup LIVE: India v/s Japan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Hockey Junior Asia Cup clash between India and Japan.
After trashing Chinese Taipei 18-0 in the opening game, the Junior Indian men's hockey team will take on Japan in the second encounter of the Junior Men's Asia Cup.
Will the team dominate Japan?
Live Updates
- 25 May 2023 1:56 PM GMT
10' Japan saves!
The Japanese goalkeeper saves a brilliant tomahawk from India's number 9.
- 25 May 2023 1:53 PM GMT
7' India is clumsy in possession.
The Indian team is unable to find a way into the Japanese defense and they are losing balls in an attempt to play long balls.
India 0-0 Japan
- 25 May 2023 1:50 PM GMT
4' Japan has been brilliant.
The Indian team is yet to find a clear chance as Japan is defending well and counter-attacking also. India needs to be careful.
India 0-0 Japan
- 25 May 2023 1:03 PM GMT
India started the title defense with a big win.
India defeated Chinese Taipei by 18-0 in the first game and it was an exhibition put by the Indian team. They will look to replicate it today but the Japanese team will be tough to crack.