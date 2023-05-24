Junior Asia Cup: India thrashes Chinese Taipei 18-0

Defending champions India made a resounding start to their Men's Junior Asia Cup hockey campaign with a crushing 18-0 win over minnows Chinese Taipei at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex in Salalah, Oman on Wednesday.

The Indian team displayed complete control over the match, effortlessly dismantling the Chinese Taipei defense and scoring goals at will.

Araijeet Singh Hundal was the standout performer, scoring four goals, including a hat-trick, in the 19th, 19th, 30th, and 59th minutes.

Amandeep also impressed with a hat-trick, finding the back of the net in the 38th, 39th, and 41st minutes. Boby Singh Dhami (10th, 46th), Aditya Arjun Lalage (37th, 37th), and captain Uttam Singh (10th, 59th) contributed two goals each.

The goal-scoring spree continued with Sharda Nand Tiwari (11th), Angad Bir Singh (37th), Amir Ali (51st), Boby Poovanna Chandura (54th), and Yogember Rawat (60th) adding their names to the scoresheet.

The match in Pool A turned out to be a completely one-sided affair, with India's dominance evident throughout the game.



India's impressive victory set a strong foundation for their campaign in the Men's Junior Asia Cup. With such a commanding start, the defending champions will aim to carry their momentum forward and build upon their success in the upcoming matches.

The comprehensive win against Chinese Taipei showcased India's attacking prowess and highlighted their potential as strong contenders in the tournament. Hockey enthusiasts eagerly anticipate India's future matches to witness their continued display of skill and teamwork.

The Indian team will now face Japan on Thursday, followed by a highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday. Their final match in the group stage will be against Thailand on Sunday.

With a firm eye on qualification for this year's Junior World Cup, India aim to secure victory in the tournament. The significance of this competition lies in the fact that the top three teams will earn a spot in the Junior World Cup, scheduled to take place in Malaysia in December.

Apart from being a platform for young players to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience, the Junior Asia Cup holds added importance as it serves as a gateway to the prestigious Junior World Cup.

The tournament provides an opportunity for India's budding talents to prove their mettle on the international stage and represent their country at the highest level.

As the competition progresses, fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming matches, especially the encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan, which is always a highly charged and closely watched contest. The outcome of these matches will have a significant impact on India's chances of securing a Junior World Cup berth.