Junior Asia Cup Semifinal LIVE: India v South Korea- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the semi-final clash of the Junior Asia Cup between India and South Korea.
The rampant junior Indian men's hockey team will take on South Korea in the semi-finals of the Junior Asia Cup. The Indian colts have won every game in the group stage and pumped 39 goals till now.
How many will they score tonight?
- 31 May 2023 3:15 PM GMT
Boby Dhami Singh scores!!
A top-notch goal from the Indian striker who muscled off the Korean defender and scored past the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.
India 3-0 South Korea
- 31 May 2023 3:15 PM GMT
India extend their LEAD!
Well, that was quick. A loose back pass from South Korea and India take advantage. Boby Singh Dhami with an impeccable steal and goal.
IND 3-0 KOR
- 31 May 2023 3:14 PM GMT
Back for the second half!
We are back for the second half. South Korea get us underway with the possession.
- 31 May 2023 3:05 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
There goes the hooter and India go into the halftime with a two-goal cushion, courtesy of goals from Sumit and Araijeet. Do not forget the contributions of Vishnukant though, who came up with two brilliant assists.
IND 2-0 KOR
- 31 May 2023 3:02 PM GMT
SAVE, KIM!
Another threatening play from India, but this time the South Korean goalkeeper comes down from his post and blocks.
- 31 May 2023 2:54 PM GMT
India double their lead
India have doubled their lead. Vishnukant with a solid pass and Araijeet comes with a nice little deflection to slot it in.
IND 2-0 KOR
- 31 May 2023 2:51 PM GMT
India in control
India in complete control of the proceedings now. The South Koreans have lost a bit of intensity after that goal in the first quarter.
- 31 May 2023 2:47 PM GMT
END OF FIRST QUARTER!
A rather solid first quarter defensively from both teams, but India have managed to edge ahead right at the end of that passage of play.
IND 1-0 KOR
- 31 May 2023 2:44 PM GMT
India SCORESSS!
A nice run down the centre and pass from Vishnukant to Sumit, who is completely open. The latter slots it in with a reverse stick. India open the scoring.
IND 1-0 KOR
- 31 May 2023 2:37 PM GMT
Good defensive work from both teams
Multiple circle penetrations from both India and South Korea, but the defensive units of both teams have been rock solid with clean interceptions and tackles.