Soorma Hockey Club part ways with women’s team head coach Jude Menezes

Soorma Hockey Club have announced that women’s team head coach Jude Menezes has stepped down from his role with immediate effect, following the team’s loss against SG Pipers in the ongoing Women’s Hero Hockey India League in Ranchi.

In an official statement released by the club, it was confirmed that the decision to part ways was taken mutually and in the best interests of the team. The development comes early in the season, with Soorma enduring a difficult start to their league campaign.

The club expressed its appreciation for Menezes’ contribution during his tenure and wished him well for his future endeavours. No further details regarding the reasons behind the decision were provided, with the club stating that it would not be making any additional comments at this stage.

Rani Rampal named interim head coach

Team mentor Ranii Rampal will take charge as interim head coach of the women’s team for the remainder of the tournament and will be supported by the existing coaching and support staff as Soorma look to stabilise their campaign and push for improved results in the remaining fixtures.

The coaching change follows Soorma’s narrow defeat to SG Pipers, a result that left the team searching for consistency in the early phase of the league. Despite showing attacking intent in recent matches, Soorma have struggled to convert pressure into results, prompting the mid-season reset.



