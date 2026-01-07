Soorma Hockey Club ends Women’s HIL campaign with a win over Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Soorma Hockey Club concluded their Women’s Hockey India League 2025–26 season on a positive note with a hard-fought 3–2 win over finalists Shrachi Bengal Tigers at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Although the fixture had no bearing on the final standings, with Soorma already out of contention and the Tigers assured of a place in the title clash, both sides produced an intense and competitive contest. Sonam delivered a standout performance for Soorma and was named Player of the Match for her influential role in the victory.

Soorma set the tempo early, pressing aggressively and keeping the Tigers under sustained pressure. Their attacking intent was rewarded in the 10th minute when Sonam capitalised from close range to give the Ranchi-based side a deserved lead. The Tigers attempted to respond through phases of possession but were unable to breach Soorma’s disciplined defensive structure before the break.

The Tigers found their equaliser in the third quarter through league top-scorer Agustina Gorzelany, who converted a penalty corner to restore parity. The goal shifted momentum briefly, but Soorma remained composed and continued to attack with purpose.

Early in the fourth quarter, Soorma reclaimed the lead from a penalty corner, with Penny Squibb finishing a well-executed routine. They extended the advantage further in the 53rd minute when Maria Granatto converted another set-piece opportunity to make it 3–1.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers mounted late pressure and pulled one goal back through Lalremsiami from a rebound off a penalty corner in the closing minutes. Despite a final push for an equaliser, Soorma defended resolutely to close out the match and secure their second win of the campaign.

The Women’s Hockey India League continues to be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and DD Sports, with live streaming available on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel.