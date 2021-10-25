Jharkhand, Karnataka, UP register convincing wins in Senior Women's National Hockey

Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh registered thumping wins over their respective rivals in pool matches of the 11th Hockey India senior women national championship on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand humiliated Hockey Andaman & Nicobar 28-0 in a Pool F match while Hockey Karnataka thrashed Tripura Hockey 11-0 in their Pool G match.

Here's a look at the results from Day 5 of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship 2021, which took place on 25th October, 2021. 👏#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/5rKmyWbf9V — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 25, 2021

In Pool F, Delhi Hockey secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana Hockey 8-0 in a Pool G tie.



Here are glimpses from Day 5 of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021. 🏑#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/nK9Z9m2vcM — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 25, 2021

In Pool H, Uttar Pradesh Hockey blanked Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 12-0, while in the final match of the day, Kerala Hockey defeated Assam Hockey 5-1 in Pool H.

