Jharkhand crowned 2025 Junior Women's hockey national champions
Jharkhand defeated Haryana 2-1 to win the title, Uttar Pradesh settled for bronze.
Hockey Jharkhand was crowned champions of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025 in Kakinada, after they won the final of Division ‘A’, defeating Hockey Haryana 2-1.
The final day of the event saw dominating performances by Hockey Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh Hockey, as both teams won their respective matches to clinch the title and the bronze medal, respectively.
The first match of the day was between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Chhattisgarh Hockey, where after a tough fight Uttar Pradesh Hockey emerged as winners.
The two goals for Uttar Pradesh Hockey were scored by captain Suneeta Kumari (10 minutes) and Manisha Patel (60 minutes).
In the next match, Hockey Jharkhand scored two early goals to secure their title win against Hockey Haryana. Hockey Jharkhand's Sweety Dungdung (10 minutes) and Shanti Kumari (12 minutes) scored in the first quarter to give their team an early lead.
Although Hockey Haryana's Kirty (52 minutes) tried to turn the game in her team's favour with a late goal, she couldn't prevent her team from losing 2-1 in the final.