Indian women's hockey team wins 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Tournament

The Indian women's hockey team defeated the hosts Spain 3-0 to win the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament on Sunday.

Powered by the goals of Vandana Katariya (22nd minute), Monika (48th), and Udita (58th) India produced a dominant performance against the hosts to clinch the tournament.

Riding on the success of Saturday's match against England, where Lalremsiami's hattrick helped them win 3-0, table-toppers India got off to a strong start in the first quarter.

India showed an ample amount of discipline with short and accurate passes early in the game. India created many chances in the first quarter but remained without any goal.

Spain created some fine opportunities in the last five minutes of the first quarter but India's captain and goalkeeper Savita kept the opponents at bay by producing some fine saves.

Kudos to the Indian Women's Hockey Team on winning the prestigious 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023.💙#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/lj7jWOOBKx — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 30, 2023

India dominantly started the second quarter, clearly intending to take the lead.



Star of the last game, Lalremsiami picked off a rebound in the 22nd minute to score the first goal after Neha's shot bounced off the Spanish goalkeeper's pad.

The lead gave India the edge, allowing them to make confident forays into the striking circle.

India extended the lead in the 48th minute when Monika converted the penalty corner past Maria Ruiz.

With a 2-0 lead, India defended stoutly. Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, and Sushila Chanu kept the Spanish attack in check while the forwards pushed for a third goal.

The opportunity came knocking two minutes from the final hooter when a confident Udita showed patience, coupled with good dribbling skills, to find the back of the net.