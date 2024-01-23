Indian women's team all set for FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup in Oman

The Indian women's team is set to participate in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup set to take place from January 24-27 in Muscat, Oman.



The Indian team has been clubbed in Group C alongside the USA, Poland and Namibia. The Netherlands, Malaysia, Fiji and host Oman have been placed in Group A, as Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Zambia form the Pool B. Group D comprises New Zealand, Uruguay, Thailand and Paraguay.

India will open its campaign against Poland on January 24 at 12:50 PM IST before playing the USA at 9:10 PM IST on the every day.

India's final group game is scheduled against Namibia on January 25 at 2:30 PM IST.

The top two teams from each group will play the quarterfinals scheduled for January 26, with the semifinals scheduled the same day while the Final will be played on January 27.

The Indian team will be led by experienced goalkeeper Rajni Etimarpu, and defender Mahima Chaudhary will be her deputy.

The Team also comprises Bansari Solanki as the second goalkeeper, with Akshata Abaso Dhekale and Jyoti Chhatri as defenders.

Among midfielders, Mariana Kujur and Mumtaz Khan have been named while Ajmina Kujur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal and Deepika Soreng have been included as forwards.

“We’re all really excited to be here at the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup. Everyone’s confident and looking forward to playing this tournament. We will look to execute our plans and take the fight to our opponents,” said Rajni.