Indian women’s hockey team named for Germany, Spain tours

Hockey India on Tuesday named the 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for their tour of Germany and the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament in Spain. Both events will be part of the team’s preparations ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

The Indian team will first play three Test matches in Germany, one against China and two against Germany, from the 16th to 19th July 2023, followed by a tour to Spain, where they will play against South Africa, England, and hosts from the 25th to the 30th July in Terrassa in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International Tournament.

The Indian team squad has been training at the ongoing National Coaching Camp at SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

The squad is led by goalkeeper Savita and she will be ably assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as the Vice Captain. Meanwhile, Bichu Devi Kharibam is the second goalkeeper named in the squad, while the defenders picked for the tours are Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam.

In the midfield, the team boasts a formidable lineup consisting of Nisha, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Baljeet Kaur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, and Jyoti Chhatri.

India’s forward line will be spearheaded by the experienced striker Vandana Katariya. She will be joined by Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari and Deepika.

Speaking about the team selection, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “The Spain and Germany tours will be a great opportunity for our team to show their ability and skills on an international stage again and to continue our preparation for the Asian Games."

Indian Team

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

Midfielders: Nisha, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Baljeet Kaur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Jyoti Chhatri

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Deepika