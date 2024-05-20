Indian women's team reaches Europe for FIH Pro League under new coach

The Indian women's hockey team has reached Brussels marking the beginning of their participation in the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24.

This leg of the league will unfold in Belgium and England, with Antwerp hosting the matches from May 22nd to May 26th, and London taking over from June 1st to June 9th.

During this phase, India will face Argentina, Belgium, Great Britain, and Germany twice each. Presently, the team occupies the sixth spot on the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 points table, having amassed eight points from eight matches.

Salima Tete will lead the Indian team with midfielder Navneet Kaur serving as her deputy.

The Indian team played a friendly six-match series against South Africa in SAI Bengaluru, which took place from 3rd to 11th May to prepare for the tournament.

The initial three matches showcased India's dominance, clinching victories with scores of 1-0, 5-1, and 3-1 respectively. However, South Africa mounted a strong comeback, securing wins in the fourth [2-2 (2-4 SO)] and fifth [1-1 (3-1 SO)] matches. In the series' last game, India emerged triumphant with a 4-3 victory in the shootout following a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation time.

“As the Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, it's a great honour to lead our talented squad into the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League. We are determined to showcase our best performances and make our nation proud on the international stage,” said Salima Tete before departing for the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

Navneet Kaur also echoed the same sentiments and said, "Being appointed as the Vice-Captain is both a privilege and a responsibility. Alongside our Captain, Salima Tete, I am committed to supporting and motivating our team members to give their all in every game."

India will take on Argentina on 22nd May at 15:45hrs IST in their first match of the European leg of FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24.