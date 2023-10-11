Hockey India announces women's squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Hockey India, on Wednesday, announced a 20-member Indian Women's Hockey Team that will be participating at the prestigious Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, scheduled to be held on October 27-November 5.

The Indian team, which recently claimed the bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, will be competing in the tournament alongside Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The team will be led by Savita Punia with Deep Grace Ekka her deputy. India will open their campaign in the tournament against Thailand on October 27 and then follow it up with a match against Malaysia on October 28. India will take on China in their third game on October 30, and compete against Japan on October 31.

India will play their final pool game against Korea on November 2. The semifinals and the summit clash of the tournament will be played on November 4 and 5, respectively.

Bichu Devi Kharibam has been named as Savita's standby in the squad while Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, and Deep Grace Ekka have been named as defenders.

Nisha, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Monika, Jyoti, and Baljeet Kaur form the midfield, while Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, and Vandana Katariya have been named as the forwards in the squad. Meanwhile, Sharmila Devi and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke will also travel with the squad as the backup options.

Speaking on the upcoming competition, chief coach Janneke Schopman said, "It is an important tournament for us to continue our momentum and our steady improvement as a team. While we performed well at the Asian Games to claim the Bronze medal, the upcoming tournament will give us a chance to further improve our standings against our Asian challengers. We will get a chance to put our learnings from Hangzhou into action and test ourselves once again. With the tournament happening in Ranchi, Jharkhand, we are eager to perform our best in front of home fans, and showcase our growth as a team."

Indian Women's Hockey Team:



GOALKEEPERS

Savita (Captain)

Bichu Devi Kharibam

DEFENDERS

Nikki Pradhan

Udita

Ishika Chaudhary

Deep Grace Ekka (Vice-Captain)

MIDFIELDERS

Nisha

Salima Tete

Neha

Navneet Kaur

Sonika

Monika

Jyoti

Baljeet Kaur

FORWARDS

Lalremsiami

Sangita Kumari

Deepika

Vandana Katariya

REPLACEMENT PLAYERS

Sharmila Devi

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke