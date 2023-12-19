Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 1-3 to Germany in 5 Nations Tournament

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team suffered a 1-3 defeat to Germany on Tuesday in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023. Captain Nike Lorez (11’), Hanna Carina Granitzki (23’), and Charlotte Stapenhorst (52’) led the charge for Germany, scoring a goal each. Meanwhile, Nikki Pradhan (34') was the lone goal-scorer for India.



Germany took the game by the scruff of the neck in the first quarter. Captain Nike Lorez slotted the ball past Bichu Devi Kharibam to put Germany in the driving seat early on.



Hanna Carina Granitzki doubled the lead for Germany in the second quarter through a penalty corner goal and presented India with a mountain to climb.

After the halftime break, a reinvigorated Indian side sought to threaten the German goal. As the pressure continued to mount on the Germans, it was Nikki Pradhan, who powered a shot into goal from a penalty corner and presented India with a foothold in the contest.



However, the momentum shifted back in Germany’s favour as Charlotte Stapenhorst’s goal in the last quarter restored their two-goal lead and sealed the victory for her team.



The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will face Ireland in their last match at 20:00 on 21st December.

