Indian women’s hockey team stumble again in Perth

The Indian women's hockey team suffered its second straight loss to Australia A at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

India lost 2-3 in their second game of the Australia tour as Jyoti Singh (13’) and Sunelita Toppo (59’) converted for India while Evie Stansby (17’), Dayle Dolkens (48’), and Jamie-Lee Surha (52’) found the net for Australia A.

India were out of the blocks faster than Australia A, showing great intent and control in their attacking forays. They put early pressure on the hosts, as India attacked at pace. However, Australia A were able to hold their own, and made the Indian team work hard. The pressure eventually paid off as the Indian Women’s Hockey Team won a PC in the final phase of the first quarter, and Jyoti Singh (13’) wasted no time in give her side the 1-0 lead.

Under pressure, Australia A fought back in the second quarter, and were awarded a Penalty Stroke which was converted by Evie Stansby (17’). After that, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team continued to attack the hosts, who however held on for the rest of the quarter. At the half-time break, both teams were locked at 1-1.

After the break, both Australia A and the Indian Women’s Hockey Team were going for the second goal, resulting in a flurry of attacks at both ends. While it was Australia A which did most of the attacking in the initial phases of the quarter, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team counter-attacked and closed out the third quarter strongly. With 15 minutes to go, the teams were still level at 1-1.

Early in the final quarter, Australia A edged ahead as Dayle Dolkens (48’) scored for the hosts, to make it 2-1, and soon after Jamie-Lee Surha (52’) added another. The hosts led 3-1, but the Indian Women’s Hockey Team fought back as Sunelita Toppo (59’) found the back of the net. However, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team could not find an equaliser as Australia walked away with the win.

India will play Australia in the third match of the tour on 1 May, Thursday, at 14:40 Hrs IST.