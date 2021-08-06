WATCH: Indian women's hockey players break into tears after losing against Great Britain

The Indian women's hockey team put up a spirited show against Rio Olympic gold medallist team Great Britain and concede a 3-4 defeat in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics.

The side led by Rani Rampal showcased their resilience in the Tokyo Games and finished at fourth place, recovering from the last position they had to succumb to during the Rio Olympic Games.

Despite losing the first three games against the Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain in the group stages, the team went on to beat Ireland and South Africa in their next to games and a monumental 1-0 win over the mighty Australians in the quarter led them into the semifinals.



Losing against Argentina in the semis, they were drawn for the bronze medal match against Great Britain again.

The Indian Eves who trailed by two goals rose up to the occasion and equalised within three minutes, thanks to two immaculate penalty corner conversions by drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur. Just before the half-time mark, Vandana Katariya scored the third goal for India to gave them a slender edge of 3-2. However, they fell back to the Great Britain attack in the third quarter conceding two back-to-back goals.



The team broke down into tears after the final hooter. We saw Rani, Savita Punia being consoled by the players of Great Britain in one of the most heartbreaking sights of the day.

Despite their defeat, the team under the tutelage of coach Sjoerd Marijne gave fans enough reasons to cherish and look forward to.