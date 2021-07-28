Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third consecutive defeat

The Indian women's hockey team conceded their third consecutive defeat in the Pool A fixture against Great Britain on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics. The match the was underway at the Oi Hockey Stadium South Pitch saw Great Britain beat the Indian Eves by a margin of 4-1.

The British side took an early lead into the match after Hannah Martin scored from her team's first circle entry of the match in the 2nd minute of the first quarter. Despite responding strongly and back to back PCs, the Indian side couldn't convert it to a goal in Quarter 1. Martin further extended the lead in the 19th minute after a backhand finish past Savita.





India earned a PC at the 23rd minute and Sharmila's deflection went past the British goalkeeper off Gurjit's strike. In the third quarter. Britain made it 3-1 as the Indian side fail to keep away Lily Owsley's strike.



Hollie Perane-Webb's side added their last goal in Q4, from a penalty stroke by Grace Balsdon in the 57th minute.

The Indian women's hockey team will face Ireland next on July 30.







